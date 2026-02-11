Republicans carry deep bench into 2027 Mississippi state elections as Democrats struggle to keep pace

See who is well-positioned to make a run for a statewide office in Mississippi next year should they choose to throw their hat in the ring.

Jockeying for statewide office in Mississippi is heating up ahead of the 2027 election.

Some likely candidates are quietly floating their names in Capitol circles in hopes of cutting off potential challengers while others are being encouraged to make a run, having earned respect among their colleagues and constituents.

With the Governor and Lieutenant Governor being term limited, and at least four of the other statewide officeholders said to be considering runs for those top two seats, Mississippi could see quite a shakeup come November 2027.

The Republican bench appears deep, which is no surprise given that the GOP currently holds all eight statewide offices and majorities in the Senate, House and on both state commissions. This could result in highly competitive races across the board in the GOP primary elections.

Democrats, on the other hand, continue their struggle to keep pace, as is evident when reviewing campaign finance reports. The question for the Mississippi Democratic Party heading into 2027 is if they will be able to field viable candidates for all eight statewide offices.

State Auditor Shad White (R) leads all likely 2027 candidates in terms of cash on hand as of the end of 2025 with over $3.8 million. Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) is a close second with $3.5 million, followed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) with $2.8 million, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) with $2.5 million and Speaker Jason White (R) with $1.4 million.

White, Fitch and Hosemann are among what is setting up to be a crowded field running for governor, which could also include businessman Tommy Duff and former Congressman Gregg Harper on the Republican side of the aisle. This could be a neck and neck race all the way down the stretch to the primary election.

Watson is said to be considering a run for Lt. Governor, looking to return to the Senate where he began his political career. He would enter the race as the odds-on favorite given his name recognition and notable war chest.

A number of lawmakers, past and present, could also make a run for statewide office next year, with more than a few of them well positioned financially to make a go of it out of the gate.

State Senator Briggs Hopson (R) leads that pack with a respectable cash on hand of over $800,000. Current Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell, a former State Senator and judge, reported in excess of $500,000 while State Rep. Trey Lamar (R) came in just under the half a million-dollar mark, making both men viable out of the gate should they choose to throw their hat in the ring.

Other Republican names to watch based on strong campaign finance reports include State Rep. Lee Yancey ($303,000), State Senator Chad McMahan ($266,000) and former State Rep. Nick Bain ($240,000).

Then there are the dark horse candidates that could surprise some folks. These names include former Assistant Attorney General Whitney Lipscomb, State Senator Walter Michel (R), and State Rep. Jansen Owen (R).

On the Democrat side, only two names for statewide office have surfaced to date that are worth noting, those being State Rep. Robert Johnson, the current House Minority Leader, and State Rep. Cheikh Taylor, who is also the chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

Both men face a huge financial hurdle if they are to keep pace with their Republican counterparts. Johnson ended 2025 with a cash on hand total of $80,000 while Taylor reported just over $500.

Names to Watch for 2027

Here is a look at the names being mentioned as likely 2027 statewide candidates – in no particular order – alongside the office they could seek next year.

Also shown is what each reported raising during the 2025 calendar year and what was reported as their cash on hand as of December 31.

Delbert Hosemann (R) – Governor

Current Lt. Governor, former Secretary of State

Raised: $1,671,371

Cash on Hand: $2,848,832

Shad White (R) – Governor

Current State Auditor

Raised: $1,078,196

Cash on Hand: $3,802,830

Lynn Fitch (R) – Governor

Current Attorney General, former State Treasurer

Raised: $1,615,023

Cash on Hand: $3,553,260

Andy Gipson (R) – Governor

Current Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, former State Representative

Raised: $404,013

Cash on Hand: $255,684

Michael Watson (R) – Lt. Governor

Current Secretary of State, former State Senator

Raised: $1,114,915

Cash on Hand: $2,462,689

David McRae (R) – State Treasurer

Current State Treasurer

Raised: $125,940

Cash on Hand: $84,959

Mike Chaney (R) – Insurance Commissioner

Current Insurance Commissioner, former State Representative and State Senator

Raised: $66,213

Cash on Hand: $196,823

Jason White (R) – Speaker / State Representative or a Statewide Office

Current Speaker of the House / State Representative

Raised: $558,700

Cash on Hand: $1,401,508

Tommy Duff (R) – Governor

Businessman

Raised through Duff PAC: $185,602

Cash on Hand for Duff PAC: $1,000

Philip Gunn (R) – Governor

Former Speaker of the House / State Representative

Raised: $84,393

Cash on Hand: $590,632

Gregg Harper (R) – Governor

Former Congressman for the 3rd District

No State Campaign Finance Report Showing

Robert Johnson (D) – Governor or Lt. Governor

Current State Representative

Raised: $4,750

Cash on Hand: $80,456

Trey Lamar (R) – Various Statewide Offices

Current State Representative

Raised: $105,977

Cash on Hand: $463,055

Briggs Hopson (R) – Lt. Governor or Attorney General

Current State Senator

Raised: $283,595

Cash on Hand: $802,649

Sean Tindell (R) – Attorney General

Current Commissioner of Public Safety, former State Senator and Judge

Raised: $478,985

Cash on Hand: $507,339

Lee Yancey (R) – Secretary of State, Auditor or Insurance Commissioner

Current State Representative

Raised: $144,730

Cash on Hand: $303,501

Shuwaski Young (R) – Secretary of State

Raised: $8,670

Cash on Hand: $203

Nick Bain (R) – Auditor

Former State Representative

Raised: $122,750

Cash on Hand: $239,830

Jeff Tate (R) – Secretary of State

Current State Senator

Raised: $1,250

Cash on Hand: $156,004

Brice Wiggins (R) – Attorney General

Current State Senator

Raised: $61,350

Cash on Hand: $104,266

Chad McMahan (R) – Secretary of State

Current State Senator

Raised: $210,785

Cash on Hand: $266,421

Jansen Owen (R) – Auditor

Current State Representative

Raised: $16,990

Cash on Hand: $26,352

Daniel Sparks (R) – Auditor

Current State Senator

Raised: $60,236

Cash on Hand: $100,810

Whitney Lipscomb (R) – Secretary of State

Former Assistant Attorney General

No State Campaign Finance Report Showing

Walter Michel (R) – Insurance Commissioner

Current State Senator

Raised: $48,264

Cash on Hand: $72,295

Cheikh Taylor (D) – Various Statewide Offices