Republicans carry deep bench into 2027 Mississippi state elections as Democrats struggle to keep pace

- See who is well-positioned to make a run for a statewide office in Mississippi next year should they choose to throw their hat in the ring.
Jockeying for statewide office in Mississippi is heating up ahead of the 2027 election.
Some likely candidates are quietly floating their names in Capitol circles in hopes of cutting off potential challengers while others are being encouraged to make a run, having earned respect among their colleagues and constituents.
With the Governor and Lieutenant Governor being term limited, and at least four of the other statewide officeholders said to be considering runs for those top two seats, Mississippi could see quite a shakeup come November 2027.
The Republican bench appears deep, which is no surprise given that the GOP currently holds all eight statewide offices and majorities in the Senate, House and on both state commissions. This could result in highly competitive races across the board in the GOP primary elections.
Democrats, on the other hand, continue their struggle to keep pace, as is evident when reviewing campaign finance reports. The question for the Mississippi Democratic Party heading into 2027 is if they will be able to field viable candidates for all eight statewide offices.
State Auditor Shad White (R) leads all likely 2027 candidates in terms of cash on hand as of the end of 2025 with over $3.8 million. Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) is a close second with $3.5 million, followed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) with $2.8 million, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) with $2.5 million and Speaker Jason White (R) with $1.4 million.
White, Fitch and Hosemann are among what is setting up to be a crowded field running for governor, which could also include businessman Tommy Duff and former Congressman Gregg Harper on the Republican side of the aisle. This could be a neck and neck race all the way down the stretch to the primary election.
Watson is said to be considering a run for Lt. Governor, looking to return to the Senate where he began his political career. He would enter the race as the odds-on favorite given his name recognition and notable war chest.
A number of lawmakers, past and present, could also make a run for statewide office next year, with more than a few of them well positioned financially to make a go of it out of the gate.
State Senator Briggs Hopson (R) leads that pack with a respectable cash on hand of over $800,000. Current Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell, a former State Senator and judge, reported in excess of $500,000 while State Rep. Trey Lamar (R) came in just under the half a million-dollar mark, making both men viable out of the gate should they choose to throw their hat in the ring.
Other Republican names to watch based on strong campaign finance reports include State Rep. Lee Yancey ($303,000), State Senator Chad McMahan ($266,000) and former State Rep. Nick Bain ($240,000).
Then there are the dark horse candidates that could surprise some folks. These names include former Assistant Attorney General Whitney Lipscomb, State Senator Walter Michel (R), and State Rep. Jansen Owen (R).
On the Democrat side, only two names for statewide office have surfaced to date that are worth noting, those being State Rep. Robert Johnson, the current House Minority Leader, and State Rep. Cheikh Taylor, who is also the chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.
Both men face a huge financial hurdle if they are to keep pace with their Republican counterparts. Johnson ended 2025 with a cash on hand total of $80,000 while Taylor reported just over $500.
Names to Watch for 2027
Here is a look at the names being mentioned as likely 2027 statewide candidates – in no particular order – alongside the office they could seek next year.
Also shown is what each reported raising during the 2025 calendar year and what was reported as their cash on hand as of December 31.
Delbert Hosemann (R) – Governor
- Current Lt. Governor, former Secretary of State
- Raised: $1,671,371
- Cash on Hand: $2,848,832
Shad White (R) – Governor
- Current State Auditor
- Raised: $1,078,196
- Cash on Hand: $3,802,830
Lynn Fitch (R) – Governor
- Current Attorney General, former State Treasurer
- Raised: $1,615,023
- Cash on Hand: $3,553,260
Andy Gipson (R) – Governor
- Current Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, former State Representative
- Raised: $404,013
- Cash on Hand: $255,684
Michael Watson (R) – Lt. Governor
- Current Secretary of State, former State Senator
- Raised: $1,114,915
- Cash on Hand: $2,462,689
David McRae (R) – State Treasurer
- Current State Treasurer
- Raised: $125,940
- Cash on Hand: $84,959
Mike Chaney (R) – Insurance Commissioner
- Current Insurance Commissioner, former State Representative and State Senator
- Raised: $66,213
- Cash on Hand: $196,823
Jason White (R) – Speaker / State Representative or a Statewide Office
- Current Speaker of the House / State Representative
- Raised: $558,700
- Cash on Hand: $1,401,508
Tommy Duff (R) – Governor
- Businessman
- Raised through Duff PAC: $185,602
- Cash on Hand for Duff PAC: $1,000
Philip Gunn (R) – Governor
- Former Speaker of the House / State Representative
- Raised: $84,393
- Cash on Hand: $590,632
Gregg Harper (R) – Governor
- Former Congressman for the 3rd District
- No State Campaign Finance Report Showing
Robert Johnson (D) – Governor or Lt. Governor
- Current State Representative
- Raised: $4,750
- Cash on Hand: $80,456
Trey Lamar (R) – Various Statewide Offices
- Current State Representative
- Raised: $105,977
- Cash on Hand: $463,055
Briggs Hopson (R) – Lt. Governor or Attorney General
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $283,595
- Cash on Hand: $802,649
Sean Tindell (R) – Attorney General
- Current Commissioner of Public Safety, former State Senator and Judge
- Raised: $478,985
- Cash on Hand: $507,339
Lee Yancey (R) – Secretary of State, Auditor or Insurance Commissioner
- Current State Representative
- Raised: $144,730
- Cash on Hand: $303,501
Shuwaski Young (R) – Secretary of State
- Raised: $8,670
- Cash on Hand: $203
Nick Bain (R) – Auditor
- Former State Representative
- Raised: $122,750
- Cash on Hand: $239,830
Jeff Tate (R) – Secretary of State
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $1,250
- Cash on Hand: $156,004
Brice Wiggins (R) – Attorney General
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $61,350
- Cash on Hand: $104,266
Chad McMahan (R) – Secretary of State
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $210,785
- Cash on Hand: $266,421
Jansen Owen (R) – Auditor
- Current State Representative
- Raised: $16,990
- Cash on Hand: $26,352
Daniel Sparks (R) – Auditor
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $60,236
- Cash on Hand: $100,810
Whitney Lipscomb (R) – Secretary of State
- Former Assistant Attorney General
- No State Campaign Finance Report Showing
Walter Michel (R) – Insurance Commissioner
- Current State Senator
- Raised: $48,264
- Cash on Hand: $72,295
Cheikh Taylor (D) – Various Statewide Offices
- Current State Representative and Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party
- Raised: $1,250
- Cash on Hand: $517