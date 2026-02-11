House looks to bring Mississippi’s alcohol policy into the 21st Century

The chamber passed alcohol-related bills Tuesday that would allow direct shipping of distilled spirits and Sunday sales. Another measure would remove the prohibition of alcohol from state law.

State Rep. Hank Zuber (R), the Chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, stepped to the well of the House Tuesday and said, “It’s a great day to talk about alcohol policy and bringing Mississippi into the 21st Century.”

Members then considered a number of alcohol-related measures, ranging from direct shipping to Sunday sales. All of the measures passed and could be considered by the Senate in the weeks ahead.

Rep. Hank Zuber describes HB 1665 on the floor of the House of Representatives during the 2026 legislative session. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

Direct Shipping of Distilled Spirits

Similar to the direct shipping of wine that was passed in the 2025 session, HB 669 allows for the direct shipping of distilled spirits to Mississippi residents’ homes if the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control warehouse does not carry the product.

“If ABC carries it, you cannot direct ship it. It is only for stuff ABC does not carry in their warehouse,” State Rep. Brent Powell (R), the bill’s author, explained.

Powell said the same rules and permitting would apply to the distilled spirit shipping as that of the wine shipping.

He conceded that local package stores “generally don’t like” direct shipping bills but said the legislation “protects them,” noting that the retailers can also have the product shipped directly to their stores.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 75 to 32.

Additional Retailer Permit

The second alcohol-related bill considered by the House Tuesday was HB 670, which would allow a package retailer to have a second permit.

HB 670 states that a person owning a package retailer’s permit may own one additional package retailer’s permit, for a total of two permits, if the additional permit is issued for a premises located in a municipality that has a population of 35,000 or more. The second location is to be 75 miles or more from the retailer’s first permitted location.

“It just gives the opportunity for one more package store, one more permit,” Rep. Powell told the House.

During the debate on the bill, State Rep. Becky Currie (R) asked about allowing liquor stores in the counties, not just in municipalities. Powell responded that he was not opposed to and would consider bringing such a measure forward at a later date.

HB 670 passed by a vote of 70 to 38.

Removing Prohibition of Alcohol

State Rep. Powell also presented HB 671 which seeks to remove the prohibition of alcohol from state law.

“From and after January 1, 2027, the policy of this state is declared to be a renunciation of prohibition in favor of the legal manufacture, sale, distribution, and transportation of alcoholic beverages in this state, except in such counties that vote to institute prohibition after holding an election on the matter,” the legislation outlines.

Powell said the “state is getting out of it,” noting that counties could call for a vote “if they want to stay dry.” The measure would default to every county being “wet,” or allowing alcohol sales in their areas.

The bill passed by a vote of 75 to 33.

Sunday Sales

The House also passed HB 672 on Tuesday, allowing Sunday sales of alcohol at package retailers.

Local governing authorities at the county and municipal level would be required to pass an ordinance allowing the Sunday sales. Hours for Sunday sales would be restricted from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day sales would still be prohibited.

Rep. Shanda Yates, I-Jackson, presents legislation in House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

State Rep. Shanda Yates (I) told the House that 45 states already allow Sunday sales.

HB 672 passed by a vote of 62-47, to which Speaker Jason White (R) remarked, “I don’t know if anybody will protest another bill leaving here with only 62 votes. We’ll see how that goes.”