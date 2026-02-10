Skip to content
Spartan Composites investing $49 million in Saltillo manufacturing facility

By: Frank Corder - February 10, 2026

(Photo from Spartan Composites website)

  • Spartan Composites specializes in advanced composite matting used in the infrastructure, oil and gas, defense and utility sectors. Their Lee County operations will create 45 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Spartan Composites, an advanced composite access mat manufacturer, is locating operations in Saltillo and creating 45 jobs with a corporate investment of $49 million.

Governor Tate Reeves marked the announcement in a statement saying Spartan Composites’ investment “is another great advanced manufacturing win for our state.”

“And it’s just the latest example of Mississippi attracting the jobs of the next 50 years,” Reeves said. “Mississippi has unprecedented momentum and we continue to strengthen our state’s manufacturing base. The products we manufacture here have a global reach. It’s incredible to see the special things happening in Mississippi.”

MDA said Spartan Composites specializes in advanced composite matting used in the infrastructure, oil and gas, defense and utility sectors.

The company’s Lee County location is Saltillo will reportedly support its growing customer base, diversify production capacity and strengthen supply chain resiliency, while establishing the company in the Southeast to broaden its market reach across North America and internationally.

Spartan Composites President Jeff Juergens said they are pleased to expand the company’s manufacturing operations to the Saltillo area.

“This development represents our future worldwide manufacturing center and will help establish Spartan Composites as the leading composite mat manufacturer. We are grateful to the state of Mississippi, Lee County and the city of Saltillo for their support and look forward to a prosperous future together,” Juergens added.

Spartan Composites expects to begin operations in September 2027 and plans to fill the new jobs by December 2027.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance for road improvements and is also providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority are assisting with the project as well. 

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
