Mississippi receives final approval for broadband infrastructure expansion plan

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Mississippi has received final federal approval for its comprehensive plan to expand broadband infrastructure to every area of the state that still lacks access to high‑speed internet, a milestone for Mississippi under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) granted the approval on February 9, 2026, the governor’s office said.

Governor Tate Reeves said of the announcement that expanding high‑speed internet to every corner of Mississippi isn’t just about technology—it’s about opportunity.

“This buildout will strengthen our workforce, support our small businesses, and open the door for new industries to invest in our state,” Reeves said. “When we connect more Mississippians, we grow our economy, we create jobs, and we build a stronger future for our people.”

The Mississippi Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) will administer the program and oversee implementation of the state’s broadband buildout.

Late last summer, BEAM accepted applications from internet providers using a competitive process to select awardees. Preliminary awards totaled more than $508 million to reach 93,000 unserved households, and participating providers will contribute an additional $321 million in private funding to complete the buildout.

Sally Doty, Director of BEAM, noted that her office conducted detailed mapping and engineering reviews to make sure the funding goes to those lacking service and to prevent wasteful overbuilding.

“As buildouts begin, a comprehensive monitoring plan will track progress and ensure that all funding is used in the most efficient manner possible. At the end of the day, this effort is about giving every Mississippian the chance to fully participate in the digital world,” said Doty.

Twelve internet providers will participate in Mississippi’s BEAD program.