Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo returns to Hattiesburg February 6-7

They call it the “Greatest Show on Dirt,” and folks can’t seem to get enough.

The Annual Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo is returning to Hattiesburg for its fortieth year.

Scheduled for February 6 and 7, the show will be hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Department of Campus Recreation at The Center at Forrest County, located at 962 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Grab your boots and hats and jump into those tight jeans, because this year’s show promises to be the most exciting yet. Entertainment will be provided by Brian Patton, also known as The Misfit Cowboy, a trick rider and specialty performance act rooted in Western flair, including a saddle-broke, trick-trained American Red Brahman bull as its centerpiece. This crowd-favorite variety act consists of whips, ropes, gun spinning, and lots of fire. Featuring the largest prop in professional rodeo, The Misfit Cowboy will raise an 1,800-pound bull through the roof of a moving 40-foot trailer.

Also featured at this year’s event is rodeo Grand Marshal Jeff Cook, president and chief executive officer of Forrest Health.

(Photo from usm.edu)

After being selected, Cook said, “Hattiesburg has shaped every chapter of my life, and I’m grateful to call it home as my wife, Amanda, and I raise our family here. The Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo reflects the values that connect Hattiesburg, Forrest Health, and Southern Miss—bringing people together, celebrating tradition, and investing in our community—and I’m honored to serve as Grand Marshal for the rodeo’s 40th year.”

The rodeo began in 1986 at the Southern Miss Equestrian Center with J. Hugh Mitchell as its first Grand Marshal. It serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships and professional development. The event has been held at The Center at Forrest County since its opening in 1999.

Each year, cowboys and cowgirls show off their elite skills in barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, team roping, and bull riding. The top riders are eligible to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo from Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo Facebook)

“We are fortunate that the rodeo continues to be produced by Harper-Morgan Rodeo Company, the producers of the Dixie National Rodeo,” said Mark Crager, director of Southern Miss Campus Recreation. “Because of the quality and consistency of a professionally produced PRCA/WPRA rodeo, we have been able to provide scholarships annually to Southern Miss students.”

Online tickets are $20 and may be purchased anytime at PurplePass.com. Day-of-show tickets will be sold online and at The Center at Forrest County box office. All seats are reserved and include chair backs.

The rodeo is sponsored by Southern Beverage, Xfinity, Visit Hattiesburg, Southern Ag Credit, B-95, Pine Belt Motors, Keith’s Super Stores, Verb Architecture, Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General Hospital, Bourne Brothers Printing, The Hattiesburg American, KONE, Neel-Schaffer, Eagle Dining, and Southern Miss Campus Recreation.