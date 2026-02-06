Karman Space and Defense acquires Gulfport’s Seemann Composites, Material Sciences

The acquisition creates a multi-domain leader in critical sub-systems for key space and defense programs, Karman officials said this week.

Seemann Composites in Gulfport has been acquired by Karman Space and Defense. Karman has also acquired Material Sciences out of Horsham, Pennsylvania, which was acquired by Seemann in 2018.

Sid Charbonnet, president of Seemann and MSC, has joined the Karman’s leadership team.

Karman is an industry leader in the rapid design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions that align with the U.S. Department of War’s core mission priorities and the nation’s accelerating demand for access to space.

The acquisition creates a multi-domain leader in critical sub-systems for key space and defense programs, Karman officials said this week.

Tony Koblinski, chief executive officer for Karman, said in a statement this week that they “are delighted to welcome the talented employees of Seeman Composites and MSC to the Karman team where, together, we can deliver advanced solutions across all domains with greater speed, agility and scale than ever before.”

“As an all-domain solutions provider, Karman now offers unique, IP-enabled solutions for critical space and defense systems operating in extreme environments ranging from the high pressure of the deep ocean to the searing heat of atmospheric re-entry,” Koblinski added. “Our expanded portfolio of intellectual property incorporating advanced metallics, energetics, composites and resins gives us the ability to design our solutions to customer requirements and produce at scale to support mission success.”

The company said it expects the acquisitions of Seeman and Material Sciences to expand its access to multi-decade, high priority, funded U.S. Navy programs while maintaining its position at the upper echelon of Adjusted EBITDA margins among defense technology companies.

Karman released that based on the acquisitions, the company has established a fourth end market, “Maritime Defense Systems,” which will include revenue from Seemann, MSC and the company’s ongoing maritime projects.

Karman’s other end markets are Hypersonics and Strategic Missile Defense, Tactical Missiles and Integrated Defense Systems and Space & Launch.