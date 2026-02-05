Magnolia Mornings: February 5, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi’s federal delegation urge Trump to approve Governor’s disaster request

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Mississippi’s full federal delegation has sent President Donald Trump a letter endorsing Governor Tate Reeves’ request for an expedited major disaster declaration for 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for individual federal assistance and disaster unemployment as result of the winter storm in late January. Their message also contains a request for public assistance to help local governments in 38 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

If approved, the major disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts, including debris removal.

“We are grieved that preliminary reports indicate that 26 lives have been lost in our state. Nearly 200,000 homes lost power, and many residents remain without electricity. Initial damage assessments point to widespread destruction of homes, businesses, and community facilities,” the lawmakers wrote.

2. Avian influenza diagnosed in Mississippi poultry flock

The Mississippi Board of Animal Health said Thursday that it has been notified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory that poultry from a commercial broiler chicken flock in Amite County, Mississippi has tested positive for highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research & Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk associated with avian influenza in birds remains low.

As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Nuclear arms control treaty between U.S., Russia expires

(Photo from the White House on X)

As reported by the New York Times, “On Thursday, the last nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia expired. For the first time since 1972, it leaves both superpowers with no limits on the size or structure of their arsenals, at the very moment both are planning new generations of nuclear weapons and newly evasive means of delivering the deadly warheads.”

“Despite a new era of superpower confrontation, talks over a new treaty — or even an informal extension of the current one — never got off the ground, frozen by the war in Ukraine. When President Trump was asked in January why he had not taken up President Vladimir V. Putin’s offer for a one-year informal extension, he shrugged,” NYT reported.

“If it expires, it expires,” he told The New York Times in an interview. “We’ll do a better agreement” after the expiration, he insisted, adding that China, which has the world’s fastest-growing nuclear arsenal, and “other parties” should be part of any future accord. The Chinese have made clear they are not interested, NYT reported.

NYT continued, “Thursday marks more than an expiration date. The United States is preparing to deploy more nuclear warheads on its biggest submarines, and its rivals are now testing new types and configurations of nuclear weapons that few envisioned when the Senate, by a narrow margin, ratified the New START treaty in 2010.”

2. DHS shutdown looms as talks stall

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Hill reports that “Republicans are skeptical that they and the White House will be able to reach an agreement with Democrats on reforms to immigration enforcement in the next few days, leaving many eyeing a long-term stopgap for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after funding expires Feb. 13.”

“Bridging the gap between Democrats’ core demands and Republican red lines in such a short timeframe, Republicans think, seems improbable,” The Hill reported. “Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has outright rejected the prospect of increasing warrant requirements or federal immigration operations — calling judicial warrants ‘unimplementable’ and ‘not necessary’ — and has staunchly defended immigration enforcement’s use of masks. He suggested a compromise should include a prohibition on ‘sanctuary cities’ that do not collaborate with federal immigration enforcement.”

The Hill added, “House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that Johnson ‘has articulated unreasonable positions.’”

Sports

1. NCAA denies Chambliss appeal, case heads to MS court

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ESPN reports that the NCAA “has denied Ole Miss’ appeal for Trinidad Chambliss’ sixth-year eligibility waiver, the school confirmed on Wednesday, which will direct his fight to play college football in 2026 to state court in Mississippi.”

“The waiver, which was denied by the NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee, was for a medical redshirt stemming from his second year at Ferris State in 2022,” ESPN reported. “The NCAA denied Chambliss’ initial request for a waiver back on Jan. 9.”

ESPN continued, “This NCAA decision to deny the appeal, which was generally expected, does not mean Chambliss’ eligibility fight is over. Chambliss’ attorneys have filed for an injunction in state court in Mississippi.”

The court is set to hear the case next week.

2. Ole Miss catcher named to Buster Posey Preseason Watch List

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

For the first time in the history of the award, the Wichita Sports Commission released the 2026 Buster Posey Preseason Watch List Wednesday morning, listing Ole Miss’ Austin Fawley as one of the best catchers in the nation.

Previously known as the Johnny Bench Award, the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award honors the nation’s top division one collegiate catcher as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.

Fawley is one of 10 backstops to be named to the Watch List and one of four from the SEC.

Markets & Business

1. Layoffs in January highest since 2009

FILE – A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CNBC report that layoff plans “hit their highest January total since the global financial crisis while hiring intentions reached their lowest since the same period, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday.”

“U.S. employers announced 108,435 layoffs for the month, up 118% from the same period a year ago and 205% from December 2025. The total marked the highest for any January since 2009, while the economy was in the final months of its steepest downturn since the Great Depression,” CNBC reported. “At the same time, companies announced just 5,306 new hires, also the lowest January since 2009, which is when Challenger began tracking such data. The crisis recession officially ended in March 2009.”

CNBC added, “With the recent narrative centering on a no-hire no-fire labor market, the Challenger data suggests that the layoff part of the equation could be stepping up.”

2. Nike under investigation for alleged discrimination against white workers

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to FoxBusiness, “The federal agency that enforces U.S. workplace discrimination laws said Wednesday it is investigating Nike over allegations that its diversity initiatives unlawfully discriminated against White employees and job applicants, according to a court filing.”

“Reuters reported that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said Nike has refused to comply with a subpoena seeking information, including data on the racial and ethnic makeup of the global athletic apparel and footwear company based in Beaverton, Oregon,” FoxBusiness reported. “The subpoenas also seek a roster of employees selected for mentoring and development programs.”

FoxBusiness noted, “The commission said the investigation centers on claims that Nike deliberately treated White employees and job applicants unfairly, including allegations that they were disproportionately targeted for layoffs.”