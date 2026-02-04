Things to do in the Magnolia State this February 2026

February may be a short month, but it’s packed with plenty of things to do all across Mississippi.

With only 28 days, February is the shortest month of the year, but it sure does have a lot going for it. Despite being a bleak month weather-wise, the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, surely saw his shadow somewhere. Regardless, chances are good there are only six weeks left of winter.

Wrapping up football season in a spectacular way, Super Bowl Sunday is scheduled for February 12. There will be viewing parties at sportsbars, or host your own event to cheer on your favorite team.

February is also the month for love. Valentine’s Day is on February 14, which is on a Saturday this year. Make your dinner reservations early so you’ll have a table for dinner with your sweetheart. Or buy a couple of nice steaks from your favorite butcher and cook at home.

And what better way to tie together Valentine’s Day and hearts than the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month all February long, dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and promoting heart-healthy living.

It’s also Cancer Prevention Month, focusing on educating the public about cancer prevention and healthy lifestyle choices.

President’s Day is a federal holiday that honors all United States presidents, with a special emphasis on George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. This year, Presidents’ Day takes place on February 16.

The next day, it’s time to let the good times roll! Mardi Gras will be celebrated on February 17 this year, and there are parades and festivals all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and beyond from now until Fat Tuesday. It’s time for king cake, beads, and revelry before Lent begins with Ash Wednesday on February 18.

The entire month of February is also dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of African Americans during Black History Month.

With so many holidays and observances during February, it’s going to be a busy month. While you plan all your activities this morning, feel free to dish up a bowl of ice cream – because today is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Way to get that calcium in!

All-South Honor Band – Hattiesburg

(Photo from USM)

February 6 – 8 at the Manoni Performing Arts Center at the University of Southern Mississippi

If you love large stage bands, this is the event for you. The All-South Honor Band includes the top high school instrumentalists from the Southeast United States.

High School students attend masterclasses with the USM applied faculty. Seniors can schedule an audition appointment for the School of Music and the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band. Students chosen to march with the Pride of Mississippi can receive a band service award.

This annual honor band conference highlights the best wind band offerings in the South, featuring all aspects of the Southern Miss band program.

Krewe de Roux Parade and Block Party – Brandon

(Krewe de Roux on Facebook)

February 13 in Historic Downtown Brandon

The Rankin County Chamber and City of Brandon present the 7th Annual Krewe de Roux Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

After the parade of floats roll by, there will be a free public concert by The Mustache Band on the Big Stage on Dining Street, drawing a crowd of all ages.

Local restaurants such as Genna Benna, Mudbugs 042, Burgers Blues Barbecue, The Cleaners by Pizza Shack, and The Gallows Bar will stay open late, providing a spot for when you need great food and beverages.

Giants of the Ice Age Exhibit – Jackson

January 31, 2026 – August 23, 2026 at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

Travel back in time to meet the Giants of the Ice Age with 12 full-sized, scientifically accurate robotic Ice Age animals – breathing, roaring, gnashing teeth, turning their gaze, waving their tails, and bringing the Ice Age to life.

This exhibit, included with Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation Membership or museum admission, is created by Dino Don, Inc.

