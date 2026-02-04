Skip to content
Mississippi revenues exceed estimates...

Mississippi revenues exceed estimates by nearly $165 million seven months into fiscal year

By: Frank Corder - February 4, 2026

  • January state collections came in just under half-a-million dollars above revenue estimates.

Mississippi revenues continue to exceed legislative estimates seven months into the current fiscal year. This is welcome news for lawmakers as they continue to make headway toward setting a new state budget this session.

The Legislative Budget Office on Wednesday shared that the January state revenue report showed collections came in at $451,213, or 0.08% above the revised revenue estimate.

Fiscal year-to-date revenue collections through January 2026 are $164,772,343, or 3.97% above the revised revenue estimate for the year, which is $7.552 billion. Total revenue collections through January 2026 are $132,116,572, or 3.16% above the prior year’s collections.

(Graph from LBO)

However, there was a dip in General Fund collections reported in January compared to the same month in the prior year, as the state collected $46,737,286, or 7.78% below the actual collections from FY 2025.

Individual income tax collections and corporate income tax collections for the month of January also came in below the prior year by $9 million and $60.5 million, respectively.

Sales tax collections for the month of January were above the prior year by $1.7 million.

Lawmakers will use these numbers as they consider appropriations requests from state agencies as well as seek to fund priorities coming from the House and Senate.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
