Mississippi House adopts definition of AI

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a measure defining artificial intelligence on Wednesday to provide clarity to an industry that Mississippi hopes to be a leader in.

HB 1723 passed by a vote of 87 to 22 after several questions about problems that could result from AI technology.

The measure defines AI as “a machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing real or virtual environments.”

The definition was the result of a Legislative AI task force that met several times over the summer, and with guidance from other state and federal policies, said House Technology Chairperson Jill Ford (R).

The legislation continues by saying, “Artificial intelligence systems use machine- and human-based inputs to perceive real and virtual environments; abstract such perceptions into models through analysis in an automated manner; and use model inference to formulate options for information or action.”

Ford explained that the bill does not mandate, restrict, or regulate the industry.

State Rep. Dan Eubanks (R) asked why the state is defining AI if it is not going to regulate the industry.

“For future law, for us to codify this into law like the federal government did,” responded Ford. “To establish a baseline for the future in passing any AI legislation.”

The chairwoman said the definition will not conflict with any White House orders or federal legislation regarding AI. In November, the White House issued an Executive Order limiting states’ ability to regulate AI. The White House and the industry argue that states adding regulations would result in a confusing “patchwork” of rules, as reported by Politico.

State Rep. Jansen Owen (R) asked that since the technology is evolving, does Mississippi have any concern about defining AI before it is “fully defined itself.”

“Absolutely not. We feel like we need to define and go back to tweak it in the future. But today, we feel it’s definitely necessary to codify this into law,” Ford said.

State Rep. Daryl Porter (D) questioned the impact the bill will have on businesses looking to come to Mississippi. Rep. Ford said she does not see the definition as a problem in Mississippi’s efforts to attract AI companies or data centers.

The bill now heads to the Senate for their consideration.