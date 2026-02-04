Magnolia Mornings: February 4, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Reeves requests federal major disaster declaration related to winter storm

(Photo from Tate Reeves on Facebook)

Governor Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government for multiple counties impacted by the severe winter storms that swept across the state from January 23 to January 27.

The request includes a determination for individual assistance, as well as disaster unemployment. Additionally, it includes a request for public assistance to assist local governments, including for debris removal.

“The state of Mississippi has been working closely with FEMA, state agencies, and local governments on this Major Disaster Declaration request,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “Together, we’ve been assessing damage and working to ensure that my request met the required federal thresholds. My request is another step forward as we continue to help Mississippians recover from the historic winter weather storm. The state of Mississippi will continue to use every tool at its disposal to help those in need. We will not stop until the work is complete.”

As additional damages are discovered, reported and validated, Governor Reeves’ request may be amended to add additional counties for consideration for individual assistance and/or public assistance.

2. Escaped Prentiss County inmate captured

(Photo from Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department)

WJTV reports that an inmate “was captured Tuesday after escaping from Prentiss County jail days before he was supposed to be released, according to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Dept.”

“Deputies said that Austin Michael Smith, 25, was involved with a county work program when he ran off and fled into the woods east of the Justice Center,” WJTV reported.

WJTV added, “PCSD said that Smith was arrested on Monday and would have been released on Friday.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump signs funding bills ending shutdown but another deadline now looms

(Photo from White House livestream)

The Washington Post reports that the “U.S. House passed a set of spending bills Tuesday to end the partial government shutdown while buying time for bipartisan negotiations over new accountability measures for immigration enforcement.”

“President Donald Trump later signed them into law, reopening the government, which had partially closed early Saturday,” WP reported. “The deal kicks off a 10-day sprint for Republicans and Democrats to agree on policy changes regarding how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate during immigration raids.”

WP went on to report, “If they do not reach consensus in time, the Department of Homeland Security — including the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency — will shut down on Feb. 14. ICE operations and the agency’s other immigration efforts could continue because of the $170 billion appropriated for Homeland Security under the Republican tax and spending law passed last year.”

2. Young Democrats distancing themselves from the Clintons

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 7, 2016: Hillary Clinton laughs at the conclusion of her speech at a campaign rally on stage with President Obama and former President Bill Clinton. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

As reported by Politico, “Bill and Hillary Clinton are in House Republicans’ crosshairs — and the Democratic Party they once led isn’t coming to the rescue.”

“A youthful vanguard of progressive office-holders unlikely to even recall the Clinton presidency, let alone defend the former president’s foibles, have largely opted against defending the once formidable pair, even as many regard the GOP effort to compel their testimony blatantly hypocritical and politically driven,” Politico reported. “Last week, in fact, nine Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans and voted in favor of holding the two-term president in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify as part of the panel’s investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Just three broke ranks on a similar vote against the former secretary of State.”

Politico continued, “It’s a remarkable rejection of ‘The Comeback Kid,’ who was heartily cheered 18 months ago during the Democratic National Convention, as well as the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, and demonstrates the lack of clout the two have inside the current Democratic Party. The party’s effective abandonment of its longtime standard bearers provides a vivid illustration of how many members are eager to disassociate themselves from the Clinton brand.”

Sports

1. MSU’s Reese, Bauer pick up preseason accolades

(Photo by Mike Mattina/MSU Athletics)

Two Mississippi State baseball players picked up preseason accolades on Tuesday.

Mississippi State Athletics shared that junior Ace Reese was tabbed as a first team All-American by Baseball America as well as being selected to the publication’s Preseason Player of the Year Watch List.

In addition, southpaw pitcher Jack Bauer was selected as Baseball America’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

2. Ole Miss’ McMahon named SEC Player of the Week for third time

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics said for the third time in the past month, women’s basketball standout Cotie McMahon has been named the SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

With three Player of the Week honors in total this season, the school says McMahon is tied for the most in the SEC and is the only player to earn three during conference play.

Ole Miss noted that the senior is the first Rebel to achieve the award so many times during a year since Armintie Price, who was honored as the Player of the Week four times during the 2006-07 season.

Markets & Business

1. Five states considering eliminating property taxes

According to FoxBusiness, “American taxpayers could see relief from property taxes in the future as at least five states are currently considering eliminating property taxes altogether, which could force states and localities to turn to other sources to fund key public services.”

“An analysis by Realtor.com broke down the effort to eliminate property taxes in five states and noted that some of the proposals are more fully developed than others in terms of finding a replacement for lost tax revenue to avoid straining state and local government budgets,” FoxBusiness reported. “Property taxes provide a key source of revenue for state and local governments, accounting for 90% of school funding, 70% of local revenue, and 25% of all aggregate state and local tax revenue, according to Billy Hamilton, deputy chancellor emeritus at Texas A&M University.”

FoxBusiness notes that the states include North Dakota, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Indiana.

2. Investors await latest jobs report

CNBC reports that “U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited more economic data and weighed the state of the U.S. economy.”

“Investors will be monitoring data on the labor market Wednesday, as ADP will release its January reading on private payroll growth. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a gain of 45,000 jobs for the month,” CNBC reported.

CNBC added, “Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran stepped down from his role as chairman of the Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisors, CNBC confirmed Tuesday. Miran joined the Council in Jan. 2025, but was appointed in September to fill the unexpired term of Biden-appointee Adriana Kugler, who resigned in August.”