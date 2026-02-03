Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Siemens Energy investing up to $300...

Siemens Energy investing up to $300 million in new high-voltage switchgear facility in Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - February 3, 2026

(Photo from Siemens Energy website)

  • The move is part of the company’s $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations. The Rankin County site will create roughly 300 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Siemens Energy is investing up to $300 million and creating up to 300 new advanced manufacturing jobs through an expansion in Rankin County.

The move is part of the company’s $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Matt Neal, President of North America for Siemens Energy, said in a statement that the equipment that company makes in Mississippi “is in high demand throughout the Unites States as we build out the electrical grid to deliver more power to homes and business that need it.”

“Siemens Energy is going to manufacture more high-voltage switchgear here and our continued success in this state will require hiring and training more workers.” Neal said.

According to MDA, Siemens Energy is constructing a new manufacturing facility at the West Rankin Industrial Park in Pearl to produce electrical grid components, increasing its existing production capacity in Rankin County. The company will be constructing a new high-voltage switchgear facility. 

Siemens Energy’s new facility will be its second in Rankin County. Its Richland location began operations in 1973.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, saying in a statement that Siemens Energy’s decision to expand in Rankin County “reflects the confidence global energy leaders have in the state.”

“Companies continue to choose Mississippi because projects get done — from site readiness and infrastructure to timelines they can rely on,” Reeves said. “This $300 million investment will bring almost 300 new jobs to Rankin County, expand the local industrial base and keep Mississippi competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy market. I appreciate Siemens Energy’s continued investment and its role in building momentum into 2026.” 

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA said it is also providing assistance for infrastructure improvements while adding that the city of Pearl, Rankin County, Rankin First Economic Development Authority, Entergy and AccelerateMS — in partnership with Hinds Community College — are assisting with the project, as well.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 2, 2026

Campaign finance reports give voters a glimpse into who’s jockeying for higher office in 2027
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 30, 2026

Hyde-Smith opponents use committee vote as fodder on campaign trail
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 29, 2026

Adlakha selling herself as an outsider. Hyde-Smith’s campaign says welcome to Mississippi
Previous Story
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 27, 2026

Nike announces layoffs in Mississippi, Tennessee