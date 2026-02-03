Siemens Energy investing up to $300 million in new high-voltage switchgear facility in Mississippi

The move is part of the company’s $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations. The Rankin County site will create roughly 300 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Siemens Energy is investing up to $300 million and creating up to 300 new advanced manufacturing jobs through an expansion in Rankin County.

The move is part of the company’s $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Matt Neal, President of North America for Siemens Energy, said in a statement that the equipment that company makes in Mississippi “is in high demand throughout the Unites States as we build out the electrical grid to deliver more power to homes and business that need it.”

“Siemens Energy is going to manufacture more high-voltage switchgear here and our continued success in this state will require hiring and training more workers.” Neal said.

According to MDA, Siemens Energy is constructing a new manufacturing facility at the West Rankin Industrial Park in Pearl to produce electrical grid components, increasing its existing production capacity in Rankin County. The company will be constructing a new high-voltage switchgear facility.

Siemens Energy’s new facility will be its second in Rankin County. Its Richland location began operations in 1973.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, saying in a statement that Siemens Energy’s decision to expand in Rankin County “reflects the confidence global energy leaders have in the state.”

“Companies continue to choose Mississippi because projects get done — from site readiness and infrastructure to timelines they can rely on,” Reeves said. “This $300 million investment will bring almost 300 new jobs to Rankin County, expand the local industrial base and keep Mississippi competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy market. I appreciate Siemens Energy’s continued investment and its role in building momentum into 2026.”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA said it is also providing assistance for infrastructure improvements while adding that the city of Pearl, Rankin County, Rankin First Economic Development Authority, Entergy and AccelerateMS — in partnership with Hinds Community College — are assisting with the project, as well.