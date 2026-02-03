Incumbents far outpacing challengers in fundraising ahead of March 10 Midterm Primary Election

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) leads the federal candidates in Mississippi with the most cash on hand, while 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) comes in second.

Candidates running for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives were required to file updated campaign finance reports last week, closing out the 2025 calendar year.

With the March 10 Primary Elections just five weeks away, the incumbents in each race in Mississippi are far outpacing their challengers as is to be expected, particularly given the compressed timeframe between qualifying and the primary election this midterm season.

Leading the pack with the most cash on hand of all Mississippi candidates this cycle is U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R). She reported just south of $2.5 million in available funds, taking in another $358,000 during the fourth quarter.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) of the state’s 2nd Congressional District is second among the candidates for most cash on hand. Thompson reported nearly $1.7 million after pulling in $117,000 to round out 2025.

Scott Colom, the Democrat District Attorney seeking his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, raised the most funds of the Mississippi federal candidates during the fourth quarter, raking in $420,000. However, assuming he comes out on top in the March 10 Primary, he remains well behind Hyde-Smith, the likely Republican nominee in the race, in terms of cash on hand. Colom reported $699,000 in available funds.

Below is a look at all of the major party candidates’ campaign finance filings ahead of the 2026 Midterm Primary Elections. If new reports have not been filed or are not showing with the Federal Election Commission, that is noted as well.

U.S. Senate

Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent) Raised 4th Quarter: $358,000 Cash on Hand: $2.5 million

Sarah Adlakha Raised 4th Quarter: $6,400 Cash on Hand: $36,000



1st Congressional District

Trent Kelly (incumbent) Raised 4th Quarter: $107,000 Cash on Hand: $683,000



2nd Congressional District

Ron Eller Raised 4th Quarter: $2,500 Cash on Hand: $42,000

Kevin Wilson Raised 4th Quarter: $5,700 Cash on Hand: $16,000



3rd Congressional District

Michael Guest (incumbent) Raised 4th Quarter: $91,000 Cash on Hand: $817,000



4th Congressional District

Mike Ezell (incumbent) Raised 4th Quarter: $223,000 Cash on Hand: $422,000

Sawyer Walters Raised 4th Quarter: $23,000 Cash on Hand: $135



U.S. Senate

Scott Colom Raised 4th Quarter: $420,000 Cash on Hand: $699,000

Albert Littell No report showing

Priscilla Till No report showing



1st Congressional District

Kelvin Buck Raised 4th Quarter: $5,700 Cash on Hand: $14,000

Cliff Johnson Raised 4th Quarter: $259,000 Cash on Hand: $151,000



2nd Congressional District

Bennie Thompson (incumbent) Raised 4th Quarter: $117,000 Cash on Hand: $1.7 million

Evan Turnage Raised 4th Quarter: $65,000 Cash on Hand: $54,000

Pertis Williams No report showing



3rd Congressional District

Michael Chiaradio Raised 4th Quarter: $50,000 Cash on Hand: $21,000



4th Congressional District