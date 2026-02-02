Lawmakers move quickly to appropriate millions in disaster funds for winter storm response

Lt. Governor Hosemann told reporters the bills were the result of legislators “wanting to get a head of the game.”

The Senate Appropriation Committee has passed a measure to transfer $20 million into the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s disaster assistance fund after an ice storm swept through parts of Mississippi.

The funds would come out of the state’s Capital Expense fund.

MEMA has already requested $8 million, said Appropriation Committee Chair State Senator Josh Harkins (R), noting he’s met with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and the MEMA officials about the additional funding.

“We’re trying to make sure they’ve got plenty of money,” he said of SB 2998.

Harkins said he believes the ice storm will be declared a federal disaster, meaning the federal government would then be responsible for 75 percent of the associated costs and the state would be responsible for the remaining 25 percent of funding.

“We already know we are going to have significant state expenses,” he said. “The idea here is to put $20 million in the disaster assistance trust fund, so [MEMA] knows they aren’t going to have any problems getting the cash to take care of the problems.”

Another bill the committee passed was SB 2924, which greenlights the Mississippi Treasury Department to appropriate the funds.

State Senator Daniel Sparks (R) said the funding is being used to clear debris to assist cities and counties.

During debate on the bills, State Senator Angela Hill (R) double-checked that funds from MEMA Disaster Assistance cannot be used for individual help. Sparks said individuals should ensure they keep any receipts related to the ice storm to file with on their insurance claims.

After the hearing, Lt. Governor Hosemann told reporters the bills were the result of legislators “wanting to get a head of the game.”

In the 1994 ice storm, damages were more than $1 billion dollars. Hosemann said that is a possibility, “if not in the hundreds of millions,” he added.

Hosemann said several state agencies are working with MEMA in an effort to assist in recovery efforts, including the Mississippi Department of Health, Department of Environmental Quality, and the Mississippi National Guard.

However, the Lt. Governor said, “There are still people cold.”

State Senator Nicole Boyd (R), who represents a hard-hit area in North Mississippi, said some cities are without electricity, but rural areas are suffering the most. She said more than 450 linemen are across her district working to restore power.

Schools, Boyd said, could return as early as next Monday.

Communities are coming together to help their neighbors through the storm, she said.

“Everybody is doing their part,” Boyd noted.

Harkins estimated the bills could be voted on by the full Senate on Tuesday morning. Hosemann said State Senator Dean Kirby (R) is in talks with House leadership to fast-track the bill.

Funding could be released immediately after a House vote and a signature from Governor Tate Reeves (R).