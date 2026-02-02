Campaign finance reports give voters a glimpse into who’s jockeying for higher office in 2027

Lt. Governor Hosemann outraised the potential gubernatorial field last year, pulling in nearly $1.7 million with AG Fitch not far behind. However, Auditor White leads the pack in cash on hand with over $3.8 million.

This time next year, all eyes will be on who is running for what state office in Mississippi.

Campaign finance reports filed last week, and the related messaging from current officeholders, give voters a glimpse into who will be jockeying for higher office.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) are term limited, meaning the top two seats in Mississippi state government will be up for grabs next year. There is no shortage of Republicans rumored to be considering a run for both, which could leave open seats down ticket as well.

Lt. Governor Hosemann, State Auditor Shad White (R), Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) are said to be eyeing a run for Governor. While the first three have given hints of their intentions, Gipson has been actively campaigning for the office for months, speaking at events across the state.

Hosemann pulled in the most over the last year, raking in nearly $1.7 million in donations. He thanked his donors for their backing on Friday, saying, “Together, we’ve strengthened our state by cutting taxes, protecting our children, doubling county infrastructure funding, reducing state debt, and funding education at a historic level — achievements that make a real difference for families across Mississippi. We have now climbed to 16th in education and the second-fastest growing GDP — in the country.”

“It remains my honor to serve the citizens of our great state. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working every day on your behalf,” Hosemann said.

Fitch was a close second to Hosemann, also reporting contributions of over $1.6 million in 2025. The Attorney General shared that she believes Mississippians “are excited about the work we are doing to make their communities safer, their lives more affordable, and the future they see for themselves, their children, and their communities the best that it can be.”

“And as I travel the country, people are looking at our agenda as a model to follow,” Fitch said. “I am proud to be a part of making Mississippi a leader, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of this great State.”

She has the second most cash on hand of all statewide officeholders.

Auditor White leads the pack in cash on hand, totaling over $3.8 million. He took in just ovver $1 million last year as well.

White touted his fundraising on social media, writing, “For the second year in a row, we’re leading all potential competitors for governor in campaign cash as Mississippi’s statewide elections approach next year.”

Gipson, the only officially announced gubernatorial candidate so far, reported contributions of roughly $447,000 and a cash on hand total of $272,000 between his two accounts.

Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) is presumably gearing up for a run for Lt. Governor. He reported raising over $1.1 million and showed a cash on hand total of nearly $2.5 million.

State Treasurer David McRae (R) said last summer at the Neshoba County Fair that he planned to run for re-election while Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney (R) could also seek another term after lawmakers failed to back his plan to make the position appointed instead of elected. The two raised the least campaign funds in 2025, with cash on hand totals of $85,000 and $197,000, respectively.

By the Numbers

Below is a listing of the campaign finance reports from state officeholders as reported for the January 30, 2026, reporting period.

Some reports, however, are not yet showing on the Secretary of State website. As they are become available, this article will be updated.

Governor Tate Reeves (R)

Contributions: $81,851

Disbursements: $135,883

Cash on Hand: $2,030,915

Note: These are combined totals from “Tate for Governor” and “J. Tate Reeves”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R)

Contributions: $1,671,371

Disbursements: $404,112

Cash on Hand: $2,848,832

Secretary of State Michael Watson (R)

Contributions: $1,114,915

Disbursements: $182,905

Cash on Hand: $2,462,689

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R)

Contributions: $1,615,023

Disbursements: $615,053

Cash on Hand: $3,553,260

State Auditor Shad White (R)

Contributions: $1,078,196

Disbursements: $216,876

Cash on Hand: $3,802,830

State Treasurer David McRae (R)

Contributions: $125,940

Disbursements: $112,061

Cash on Hand: $84,959

Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney (R)

Contributions: $66,125

Disbursements: $64,569

Cash on Hand: $196,823

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce Andy Gipson (R)

Contributions: $477,481

Disbursements: $443,367

Cash on Hand: $272,148

Note: These are combined totals from “Gipson for Governor” and “Friends of Andy Gipson”

Transportation Commissioners

Northern – John Caldwell (R) Contributions: $18,100 Disbursements: $9,640 Cash on Hand: $119,932

Central – Willie Simmons (D) Contributions: $ Disbursements: $ Cash on Hand: $

Southern – Charles Busby (R) Contributions: $3,000 Disbursements: $11,692 Cash on Hand: $47,556



Public Service Commissioners