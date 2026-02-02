A historic opportunity for Mississippi families

This is not about politics. It is about students. It is about families, and ensuring that every child—regardless of zip code or income—has access to an education that nurtures both the mind and the heart.

Much has been said in recent months about education policy in Mississippi—particularly during the debate surrounding school choice and House Bill 2. As those discussions continue, our association, which represents roughly 35,000 students in Mississippi, quietly listens to much rhetoric and assumptions regarding the performance of our member schools. But as we take a back seat to the conversations at the state Capitol, something major is happening at the federal level that will change education as we know it in the United States: the passage of the federal tax credit scholarship program as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

While the attention to this matter had been very minimal until Governor Reeves opted into the program, once again the rhetoric began. The same song and dance regarding the opinionated perception of what parents need for their children, leaving out one very important piece of the puzzle which is what parents want for their children. Fortunately, Mississippi is uniquely positioned not only to participate—but to lead in the implementation of this federal program. This is not theoretical. The infrastructure, experience, and commitment in our independent school organization already exists, and our schools are prepared.

Beginning January 1, 2027, Mississippi families will have access to a federally supported tax credit scholarship program that empowers parents to choose the educational environment that best fits their children. The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools will launch its own Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO), with more than 100 member schools prepared to participate on day one. Mississippi anticipates one of the most successful implementations in the nation, something that everyone should be proud of.

A cost-effective solution that benefits all taxpayers

One fact often overlooked in the broader school choice debate is this: nearly all parents in our independent schools pay state income tax, sales tax, and property tax, yet they do not draw down resources from the public school system. In effect these families are paying twice, once to support public education, and again to educate their own children.

The impact of independent schools in Mississippi within their existing communities has been shared many times in public forums, often falling on deaf ears. What is not a talking point, but rather a fiscal reality is the following: If every MAIS member school were to close its doors tomorrow, state and local governments would be required to absorb the cost of educating tens of thousands of students at an estimated additional expense of $600 million annually.

This fact alone establishes that independent education is likely the most impactful cost avoidance for Mississippi taxpayers. Independent schools are not a drain on public education, they are a stabilizing force that allow the system as a whole to function more efficiently.

The federal tax credit scholarship program builds on that reality. It does not divert public education funding. Instead, it leverages private capital to expand access to true educational choice—while protecting state budgets and respecting local control.

Education is about more than test scores

The phrase “lack of accountability” is often used when describing independent schools in school choice debates. I have served as a former classroom teacher, coach, athletic director and Head of School in our organization. I can attest to the fact that MAIS schools consistently perform at high levels on standardized tests and college acceptance metrics, and we are proud of those outcomes. I can also attest to the fact, not rhetoric, that there is nothing that can hold a school more accountable for the quality of the educational experience of a child than the parent having the option to move the student due to bad outcomes at a particular institution – public or independent.

Furthermore, what has been largely missing from the public debate is a recognition that K-12 education is about far more than ACT scores, public funding formulas, mandatory testing, and rankings.

Education is about forming young people intellectually, emotionally, morally, and spiritually. It is about cultivating resilience, character, empathy, and purpose. It is about creating environments where students are known, supported, and challenged to become the best version of themselves. And for many Mississippi families, independent schools provide something essential: a loving, Christ-centered environment where school is an extension of family and community. In these settings, holistic learning and psychosocial development occur alongside academic instruction. Students are taught not only how to think, but how to live, how to serve others, lead with integrity, and contribute meaningfully to society. Ultimately creating a better Mississippi.

These are not abstract ideals. They are lived experiences on MAIS campuses across our state every day.

Expanding access, preserving values

For decades, access to independent schools has been limited primarily by family income. The federal tax credit scholarship program changes that equation.

This program allows more students, regardless of their parents’ economic condition, to attend schools that align with their values, learning styles, and needs. It does so without mandating participation, without imposing one-size-fits-all standards, and without undermining public education.

Most importantly, it respects parental authority and pluralism in education. Families are different. Children are different. Mississippi is diverse—not only geographically, but culturally, economically, and spiritually. Our education policies should reflect that reality.

Mississippi is ready

Mississippi has an opportunity to set the national standard for thoughtful, responsible implementation of this program. With an established association, experienced leadership, and a deep network of schools rooted in their communities, MAIS is prepared to ensure transparency, accountability, and success from day one.

This is not about politics. It is about students. It is about families, and ensuring that every child—regardless of zip code or income—has access to an education that nurtures both the mind and the heart.

As Mississippi looks toward the future, we should embrace policies that expand opportunity, respect parental choice, steward taxpayer dollars wisely, and recognize the full purpose of education.

The federal tax credit scholarship program does exactly that. Mississippi is ready to lead.