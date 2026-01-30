All elected school board bill moves forward in Mississippi House

A bill introduced by Rep. Jansen Owen that would mandate all school board members in the state be elected instead of appointed passed out of the House's Education Committee on Thursday. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

An adopted amendment to the bill added the ability for the public to remove members through a recall vote.

A bill that would require all school boards members to be elected in the state of Mississippi passed out of the House Education committee on Thursday. It was also amended to include a recall process for board members if the electorate decides the process is needed.

Advocates contend that HB 1292, authored by State Rep. Jansen Owen (R), provides parents with a sense of accountability over the people who oversee their child’s public education. Similar bills have been introduced over the last decade but they never reached the governor’s desk.

Owen said he filed the bill this year after speaking with a number of parents who all believe their local school board should report to the parents and taxpayers.

Many county and municipal districts have school board members that are appointed by the Board of Supervisors or members of the City Council or Board of Aldermen. Some districts also have boards comprised of a mix of elected and appointed members.

HB 1292 would require that all school board members be elected.

“There’s a huge push out in the public of parents wanting their school districts to be more accountable to them, not necessarily the political fiefdom that, oftentimes, is involved with the appointed school board structure,” Owen said. “So, parents want to be able to hold their school board members directly accountable, come speak to their school board at public meetings.”

Owen also said some of the boards that have elected members have been found to be unresponsive to parents and/or “forget” to hold elections. To rectify those issues, the bill would require that elections take place every four years, either during a statewide or presidential election.

By giving the electorate a direct voice on who serves on school boards, Owen said there will be a clear path to remove a member if the public deems it necessary. He said there is currently no way for the public to remove an appointed school member.

“There are even instances across the state, where appointed school boards aren’t even allowing their parents to come and speak to their board at meetings,” Owen explained. “So, hopefully this will clear that up when they’re elected by the parents.”

Two amendments were submitted to the bill by State Rep. Kimberly Remak (R) before it passed the committee, both aimed to establish a method to remove sitting members, if needed.

Her first amendment established a set of reasons for removal, such as improper conduct or failure to perform their legal duties. If the school board determined a member had violated those rules, the board would then have the power to remove that member. The amendment failed because it laid the responsibility of removal on the board.

“I’m going to have to oppose the amendment based on those grounds,” Owen said. “I don’t believe the school board should be allowed to debate their own colleagues.”

A second amendment submitted by Remak was then adopted. It put the responsibility of removal on the public through a recall vote. If the public decides they want to remove a member, a petition comprised of 30 percent of the electorate of the district can be submitted. That petition would be sent to the governor’s office for consideration and if approved, a new election would be held. Remak said the amendment follows the same state statute that covers all elected county officials.

“If we elect the school board members, there should be some mechanism for removing those school board members,” Remak said.

The bill passed as amended and will now move to the House floor for consideration.