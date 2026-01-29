Skip to content
Bill that removes THC limits on concentrated forms of medical cannabis passes House committee

By: Jeremy Pittari - January 29, 2026

  • State Rep. Lee Yancey said the goal is to push patients toward variants of medical cannabis they do not have to smoke.

A bill that passed out of the Mississippi House Business and Commerce Committee aims to remove the limits on THC content in concentrated forms of medical cannabis in an effort to move people away from its combustible forms.

Business and Commerce Committee Chair State Rep. Lee Yancey (R) said HB 895, which in its amended version combines the language from HB 894, would lift the limits of THC content on the concentrated forms of medical cannabis. 

“A lot of these are lotions and ointments, and stuff like that,” Yancey said of the products considered concentrates.

The bill would also allow a licensed caregiver to obtain a five-year license to purchase medical cannabis products for the homebound patients they see who have their own card. 

Medical cannabis products are currently capped at a THC level of up to 30 percent for the flower form and 60 percent for concentrates.

Rep. Yancey said the THC cap for flower products would remain the same under the bill. The goal is to push patients toward variants of medical cannabis they do not have to smoke.

“About 65 percent of patients buy flower,” Yancey said. 

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
