Three more deaths reported in North Mississippi related to winter storm

By: Frank Corder - January 28, 2026

Governor Tate Reeves surveys North Mississippi with the National Guard (Photo from Reeves' Facebook page)

  • Seven deaths have now been reported in Mississippi related to the winter storm. Nearly 118,000 remain without power.

Governor Tate Reeves reported midday Wednesday that three additional deaths have been confirmed in relation to the winter storm that has blanketed North Mississippi is ice since Sunday.

The deaths were confirmed in Tate County.

“This brings total fatalities to seven statewide. Mississippi is praying for the families and friends of those lost,” the governor wrote on social media.

Reeves activated the National Guard earlier this week to assist in the state’s response. He was briefed by the Guard at Camp McCain Wednesday morning while surveying the area.

“The Guard is doing tremendous work and they have been instrumental in the state’s response efforts,” Reeves said.

According to the governor, emergency crews — including local and state law enforcement, MEMA, MDOT and the Mississippi National Guard — are continuing to work to clear the state’s major interstates impacted by ice and debris.

“Assisting motorists and moving stranded commercial vehicles, especially on I-55 and I-22, remains a top priority. Today, MDOT will be milling the ice and continuing to treat roads,” Reeves said. “Please do everything in your power to avoid driving on I-55 or I-22. Doing so makes the situation worse and harder for emergency crews to do their job.”

Governor Reeves said there are approximately 117,800 still without power, and MEMA has received reports of 208 homes, 5 businesses, and 7 farms damaged statewide. There are 81 warming centers open in 47 counties, and 40 counties have submitted 223 requests for assistance so far.

