PSC announces new 471 area code coming to North Mississippi region

Telephone numbers are in high demand in North Mississippi.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that commissioners have approved the implementation of the new 471 area code to overlay the existing 662 area code region.

The PSC said the 471 area code will serve Southaven, Tupelo, Greenwood, Greenville, Oxford, Horn Lake, Starkville, Columbus, Corinth, and Memphis as well as many other smaller communities in the North Mississippi region.

Starting on January 30, 2026, commissioners said customers in the 662 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 471 area code when they request new service or an additional line, but only after the 662 area code is exhausted.

The new 471 area code will co-exist everywhere in the region with the 662 area code.

Customers receiving a 471 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 662 area code do today.

The PSC said that because dialing 10 digits is already established in the region, the eventual addition of the new 471 area code will not require any changes to the way telephone calls are dialed, aside from using the new area code when necessary.