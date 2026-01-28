Skip to content
New Poll: Mississippi GOP primary voters overwhelmingly back major school choice bill

By: Russ Latino - January 28, 2026

  • 74% of likely Republican primary voters support the Mississippi Education Freedom Act.

Mississippi Republican primary voters strongly support expanding school choice statewide and say they are more likely to vote for candidates who back such legislation, according to a new poll highlighted this week by the American Federation for Children.

The survey, conducted by political research firm Cygnal on January 12-13, found that 74% of likely Republican primary voters support the Mississippi Education Freedom Act (MEFA), while 15% oppose it. Support remains high among suburban voters as well, with 65% in favor and 26% opposed, according to results released by the group. 

The poll also found that 70% of GOP primary voters would back a pro-school choice candidate for state office, compared to 15% who would support a candidate opposed to school choice. 

The American Federation for Children said the findings indicate school choice may be a defining issue in upcoming Republican primaries.

“The bottom line is clear: if you oppose school choice, you risk losing your election,” said Ryan Cantrell, AFC’s chief state strategy officer, in a statement. Cantrell urged the Mississippi Senate to take up the legislation and send it to Governor Tate Reeves (R). 

According to the organization, support for MEFA rises among more conservative voters, with “Trump Republicans” at 80% support and “Very Conservative” voters at 78% support. 

What the Bill Would Do

MEFA, sponsored by House Speaker Jason White (R) and State Rep. Jansen Owen (R), would create Magnolia Student Accounts and provide funding mechanisms to expand school choice across Mississippi.

The proposal would provide Education Savings Accounts to 12,500 students in year one, prioritizing low-income and working-class families while expanding eligibility over time. These accounts could be used for tuition at private schools, among other things.

Additionally, MEFA eases restrictions on public-to-public transfers, expands eligibility for public charter schools, contains provisions to allow homeschool students to participate in public school extracurricular activities, and offers new funding for math and literacy programs within Mississippi’s public schools.

The legislation passed the Mississippi House on January 15.

The poll’s findings land as MEFA now moves to the Senate after clearing the House, setting up a high-stakes intra-party debate between establishment caution, public school advocates, and a growing school choice coalition that argues Mississippi families deserve more options.

