Yazoo Backwater Pumps, Arkabutla Lake Dam among projects funded in federal appropriations bill signed by Trump

By: Frank Corder - January 27, 2026

  • In total, the federal appropriations bill directs more than $184.1 million for 30 authorized U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in Mississippi.

President Donald Trump (R) has signed into law the FY 2026 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill which includes $49 million for the Yazoo Backwater Pumps and $21.9 million for Arkabutla Lake dam repairs, among other appropriations.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) said her office worked to secure the funding for the Mississippi projects.

“The Army Corps always has important projects underway in Mississippi to improve our waterways and ports. I’ve been focused on ensuring it has adequate resources to make headway on securing the Arkabutla Lake dam, moving us forward on the Yazoo Backwater pumps, and sustaining our flood protection infrastructure,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “This is a responsible bill and I’m pleased it’s on a clear path to be signed into law.”

Other projects funded under the bill include:

  • Delta Headwaters Project: $5 million
  • Mississippi Flood Control Reservoirs and Lakes: 
    • Enid Lake – $5.6 million
    • Grenada Lake – $5.7 million
    • Sardis Lake – $6.8 million      
  • Mississippi Ports for dredging, operation and maintenance activities:
    • Greenville Harbor – $3 million, a $1.67 million increase
    • Vicksburg Harbor – $2.4 million, a 1.38 million increase
    • Rosedale Harbor – $3.1 million, a 1.65 million increase
    • Gulfport Harbor – $6.7 million
    • Pascagoula Harbor – $6.5 million
  • Mississippi Water and Wastewater Infrastructure to support water/wastewater infrastructure:
    • DeSoto County – $15 million
    • City of Meridian – $10 million
    • Rankin County – $3.8 million
  • Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway: $31 million for operation, maintenance, and wildlife mitigation activities
  • Independent Agencies:
    • Appalachian Regional Commission:  $200 million
    • Delta Regional Authority:  $32 million
Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
