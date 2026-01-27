Yazoo Backwater Pumps, Arkabutla Lake Dam among projects funded in federal appropriations bill signed by Trump

In total, the federal appropriations bill directs more than $184.1 million for 30 authorized U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in Mississippi.

President Donald Trump (R) has signed into law the FY 2026 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill which includes $49 million for the Yazoo Backwater Pumps and $21.9 million for Arkabutla Lake dam repairs, among other appropriations.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) said her office worked to secure the funding for the Mississippi projects.

“The Army Corps always has important projects underway in Mississippi to improve our waterways and ports. I’ve been focused on ensuring it has adequate resources to make headway on securing the Arkabutla Lake dam, moving us forward on the Yazoo Backwater pumps, and sustaining our flood protection infrastructure,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “This is a responsible bill and I’m pleased it’s on a clear path to be signed into law.”

Other projects funded under the bill include:

Delta Headwaters Project: $5 million

Mississippi Flood Control Reservoirs and Lakes: Enid Lake – $5.6 million Grenada Lake – $5.7 million Sardis Lake – $6.8 million



Mississippi Ports for dredging, operation and maintenance activities: Greenville Harbor – $3 million, a $1.67 million increase Vicksburg Harbor – $2.4 million, a 1.38 million increase Rosedale Harbor – $3.1 million, a 1.65 million increase Gulfport Harbor – $6.7 million Pascagoula Harbor – $6.5 million



Mississippi Water and Wastewater Infrastructure to support water/wastewater infrastructure: DeSoto County – $15 million City of Meridian – $10 million Rankin County – $3.8 million



Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway: $31 million for operation, maintenance, and wildlife mitigation activities