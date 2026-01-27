Nike announces layoffs in Mississippi, Tennessee

A Nike spokesperson said Monday that the company is “accelerating the use of advanced technology and automation.”

Sportswear leader Nike announced this week that the company is laying off approximately 775 employees at distribution centers in Mississippi and Tennessee.

It is unclear how the layoffs will impact the centers in Byhalia, Southaven and Memphis.

The cuts follow nearly 1,000 corporate jobs Nike slashed during the summer of 2025.

Business Insider reports that Nike made previous employment cuts in 2024 and last year, “reducing its corporate workforce by 1% in 2025 as part of its realignment plan” under its new CEO.

A Nike spokesperson said Monday that the company is “accelerating the use of advanced technology and automation.”

“To power our Win Now actions, we’re taking steps to strengthen and streamline our operations so we can move faster, operate with greater discipline, and better serve athletes and consumers,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are sharpening our supply chain footprint, accelerating the use of advanced technology and automation, and investing in the skills our teams need for the future.”

The company spokesperson added that the “actions to consolidate our operations footprint primarily impact our US distribution operations.”

“These actions are designed to reduce complexity, improve flexibility, and build a more responsive, resilient, responsible, and efficient operation and to support our path back to long-term, profitable growth, including contributing to improved EBIT margins over time,” the company said.

Nike reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter in December showing a net income of $792 million, which was a 32 percent drop from its $1.16 billion in the prior-year period. While sales in North America were up 9 percent, revenues from its Chinese market fell 17 percent.