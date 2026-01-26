Magnolia Mornings: January 26, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Over 157,000 locations without power after winter storm

(From PowerOutage.com)

Over 157,000 locations in Mississippi remain without power Monday morning after a strong winter storm brought ice, sleet and snow to the Magnolia State, per PowerOutage.com. Lafayette County reports the highest number of outages with nearly 72% without power, followed by Alcorn and Tishomingo counties at 57% and 49%, respectively.

Utility crews are working around the clock to restore the power.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reminds all in the affected areas to avoid touching or driving across any downed powerlines. If you don’t need to be out, stay home and stay safe.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Shutdown looms as Democrats, some Republicans question ICE funding

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attends a news conference about the government shutdown, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

According to The Hill, “Senate Republicans are divided over Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) tactics, which now threaten to trigger a partial government shutdown after the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis of a protester.”

“Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) announced on Saturday that Democrats would block a six-bill appropriations package that was expected to reach the Senate floor later this week, citing the need to ‘rein in the abuses of ICE,’” The Hill reported.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city,” he said in a statement.

The Hill added, “Schumer then on Sunday afternoon called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and House GOP leaders to drop the Homeland Security bill from the package and move the five bills funding the Departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation and others, on their own.”

2. Houthi rebels threaten attacks as U.S. carrier group moves near Iran

USS Abraham Lincoln (from the Navy)

The Associated Press reports that “Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels threatened new attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor, likely trying to back Iran as it worried Monday about an approaching U.S. aircraft carrier after President Donald Trump threatened military action over its crackdown on nationwide protests.”

“A short video by the Houthis included previously published images of a ship on fire, with the caption: ‘Soon.’ The rebels did not elaborate, but their campaign in the Red Sea saw over 100 ships attacked as part of a campaign the Houthis said pressured Israel over its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the AP reported. “The Houthis halted their fire after a ceasefire in the conflict, though they’ve repeatedly warned they could resume fire if needed.”

The AP continued, “The Houthi threat come as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other guided missile destroyers with it move toward the region. Trump has said the ships are being moved ‘just in case’ he decides to take action against Iran. Trump already has laid out two red lines for attack — the killing of peaceful protesters and Tehran conducting mass executions of those it has arrested in a massive crackdown over the demonstrations.”

Sports

1. Patriots, Seahawks to meet in Super Bowl 60

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks advanced to Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, winning the AFC and NFC championship games, respectively.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 8, in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium.

NBC will air the game which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

2. HBCU Power Series coming to Trustmark Park

The Mississippi Mud Monsters announced Friday that they have been selected to host the HBCU Power Series, a multi-day Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) baseball showcase held in conjunction with Major League Baseball, February 12–15 at Trustmark Park.

The event will reportedly bring six HBCU Baseball teams to Central Mississippi, including Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M University, Alabama A&M University, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, and Alcorn State University.

The Mud Monsters said the HBCU Power Series will feature three days of games from Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15, with three game time slots per day. All games will be nine innings with a 10-run rule, creating a true collegiate showcase environment that balances competition with fan experience.

Markets & Business

1. Musk plans to sell humanoid robots to public by end of next year

(Photo from Tesla / Elon Musk on X)

FoxBusiness reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday “the company is planning to make its Optimus robots available for sale to the public by the end of 2027.”

“Musk spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and was asked during a discussion with BlackRock CEO and interim WEF co-chair Larry Fink about when Tesla’s Optimus robots will be deployed widely in manufacturing settings,” FoxBusiness reported.

“Humanoid robotics will advance very quickly. We do have some of the Tesla Optimus robots doing simple tasks in the factory,” Musk said. “Probably later this year, by the end of this year, I think they’ll be doing more complex tasks and still deployed in an industrial environment.”

“By the end of next year, I think we’ll be selling humanoid robots to the public. That’s when we’re confident that it’s very high reliability, very high safety, and the range of functionality is also very high. You can basically ask it to do anything you’d like,” Musk said.

2. No free trade deal with China, Canadian PM says

President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CNBC reports that “Canada has ‘no intention’ of pursuing a free trade deal with China, Prime Minister Mark Carney said, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap punitive tariffs on Ottawa.”

“Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Carney said that the country respects its obligations under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, known as CUSMA in Canada and the USMCA in the U.S., and will not pursue a free trade agreement without notifying the other two parties,” CNBC reported. “Carney’s remarks come after Trump threatened to put a 100% tariff on Canadian exports if Ottawa ‘makes a deal’ with Beijing.”

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday, per CNBC.