Lawmakers consider task force to recommend ways of streamlining social services

If enacted, a bill would create the “Mississippi Health and Welfare Efficiency Task Force” to examine the state’s delivery of social services.

The creation of a task force to study how social services agencies can streamline government and regulatory services passed the Senate Government Structure Committee last week. The goal is to make state government more efficient.

“I’d love to take credit for this, but as I often said, our best bills and best ideas for bills don’t come from us. They come from our constituency, and this is one of those bills,” said State Senator Nicole Boyd (R), the author SB 2260.

If enacted, the bill would create the “Mississippi Health and Welfare Efficiency Task Force.” The group would examine the efficiency of certain social service agencies and seek to erase duplicative requirements and procedures that “unnecessarily slow down the process for Mississippians to receive government service.”

Senator Boyd told the committee that obtaining certain licensures is “like playing go fish.” She cited that obtaining a childcare license requires visiting the Department of Health, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Mental Health.

“It’s completely inefficient,” said Boyd, noting that the Senate passed a similar bill last year, but it died in the House of Representatives.

The task force would include officials from Division of Medicaid, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Child Protective Services, the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Health, three senators appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, the Department of Rehabilitation Services, three Representatives appointed by the Speaker, the Attorney General’s Office, and someone appointed by the Governor.

Members would be tasked with examining current laws, regulations, rules, and procedures, and providing recommendations on ways to streamline services provided by state government. State agencies would be required to respond to inquiries from the task force.

If enacted, the task force would have 45 days from when the bill is signed into law to meet and must file its final report with recommendations by December 1, 2026.

The bill could see Senate floor action this week where it is expected to pass. It will then be transmitted to the House for consideration.