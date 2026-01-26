Governor Reeves confirms 2 deaths, 2 injured from winter storm

The governor noted that weather hazards, debris, and road conditions are making it difficult to restore power to the over 150,000 without power as of Monday morning. He urged Mississippians to continue to check on friends, family, and neighbors and to stay off the roads.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed Monday morning that two deaths have been reported due to the winter storm that swept through the state leaving thousands without power and numerous roadways impassable due to downed trees and utility lines.

Reeves said on social media that the two deaths occurred in Hinds County and Tishomingo County.

Two injuries have also been reported, according to the governor – one in Hinds County and one in Smith County.

“Mississippi is praying for the families of those lost, and that the injured make a speedy recovery,” Reeves said just before noon on Monday.

The governor noted that 47 of the state’s 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have reported damages and impacts from the winter storm.

“FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently on the ground in Mississippi to assist in the distribution of 30 generators and fuel, as well as support response efforts,” Governor Reeves said. “The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to deploy generators, bottled water, Meals Ready to Eat, cots, and blankets to counties, with more supplies coming to Mississippi from our federal partners today.”

Reeves thanked FEMA and President Donald Trump “for their continued support of Mississippi.”

Over 150,000 locations remain without power across the state as of this report. The governor noted that weather hazards, debris, and road conditions are making it difficult to restore power.

“The Mississippi Department of Transportation is constantly working to make roads passable. They are also coordinating with local power companies to help clear roadways of any downed power lines,” Reeves said. “Power companies and utility crews are working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible. Please continue praying for these crews as they are working in incredibly dangerous conditions.”

The State of Mississippi in conjunction with local emergency managers are working to assess the damage to get a complete picture of what each community is facing. Once those assessments are complete, Governor Reeves said the state will deploy additional resources as necessary to help communities recover.

“The state of Mississippi’s total focus is on responding to this severe winter storm and keeping Mississippians safe,” Reeves said. “We are using a whole-of-government approach and will use every tool at our disposal to help Mississippians recover.”

He urged Mississippians to continue to check on friends, family, and neighbors as “dangerous cold is expected to continue throughout Tuesday morning.”

“Please stay home, stay off the roads, and stay warm,” the governor said. “Mississippians who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in their area. More than 60 warming centers are open throughout the state.”