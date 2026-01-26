Absentee voting opens ahead of March 10 Midterm Primary Elections

Mississippi Republicans and Democrats will choose their party nominees in the Primary Elections, with the winners advancing to the November 3 General Election.

Midterm Primary Elections are quickly approaching in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in Circuit Clerk’s Offices across the state ahead of the March 10 Midterm Primary Election for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Circuit Clerk’s Office are open their normal hours during the week to cast an in-person absentee ballot. The offices will also be open for Saturday in-person absentee voting on February 28 and March 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is March 7, while mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before March 10 (Election Day).

To vote in the Primary Election, Mississippians must register to vote by February 9. All mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by the same date.

Who’s on the Primary Election Ballot?

Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s nominee in the March 10 Primary Election. The winners will advance to the November 3 General Election along with any qualified third party or independent candidates.

U.S. Senate

Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)

Sarah Adlakha

1st Congressional District

Trent Kelly (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District

Ron Eller

Kevin Wilson

3rd Congressional District

Michael Guest (incumbent)

4th Congressional District

Mike Ezell (incumbent)

Sawyer Walters

U.S. Senate

Scott Colom

Albert Littell

Priscilla Till

1st Congressional District

Kelvin Buck

Cliff Johnson

2nd Congressional District

Bennie Thompson (incumbent)

Evan Turnage

Pertis Williams

3rd Congressional District

Michael Chiaradio

4th Congressional District