Absentee voting opens ahead of March 10 Midterm Primary Elections

By: Frank Corder - January 26, 2026

  • Mississippi Republicans and Democrats will choose their party nominees in the Primary Elections, with the winners advancing to the November 3 General Election.

Midterm Primary Elections are quickly approaching in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in Circuit Clerk’s Offices across the state ahead of the March 10 Midterm Primary Election for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Circuit Clerk’s Office are open their normal hours during the week to cast an in-person absentee ballot. The offices will also be open for Saturday in-person absentee voting on February 28 and March 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is March 7, while mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before March 10 (Election Day).

To vote in the Primary Election, Mississippians must register to vote by February 9. All mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by the same date.

Who’s on the Primary Election Ballot?

Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s nominee in the March 10 Primary Election. The winners will advance to the November 3 General Election along with any qualified third party or independent candidates.

Republican Candidates:

U.S. Senate

  • Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
  • Sarah Adlakha

1st Congressional District

  • Trent Kelly (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District

  • Ron Eller
  • Kevin Wilson

3rd Congressional District

  • Michael Guest (incumbent)

4th Congressional District

  • Mike Ezell (incumbent)
  • Sawyer Walters

Democrat Candidates:

U.S. Senate

  • Scott Colom
  • Albert Littell
  • Priscilla Till

1st Congressional District

  • Kelvin Buck
  • Cliff Johnson

2nd Congressional District

  • Bennie Thompson (incumbent)
  • Evan Turnage
  • Pertis Williams

3rd Congressional District

  • Michael Chiaradio

4th Congressional District

  • Paul Blackman
  • Ryan Glover
  • Jeffrey Hulum
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
