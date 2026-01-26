Absentee voting opens ahead of March 10 Midterm Primary Elections

- Mississippi Republicans and Democrats will choose their party nominees in the Primary Elections, with the winners advancing to the November 3 General Election.
Midterm Primary Elections are quickly approaching in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in Circuit Clerk’s Offices across the state ahead of the March 10 Midterm Primary Election for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
Circuit Clerk’s Office are open their normal hours during the week to cast an in-person absentee ballot. The offices will also be open for Saturday in-person absentee voting on February 28 and March 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
The last day to vote in-person absentee is March 7, while mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before March 10 (Election Day).
To vote in the Primary Election, Mississippians must register to vote by February 9. All mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by the same date.
Who’s on the Primary Election Ballot?
Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s nominee in the March 10 Primary Election. The winners will advance to the November 3 General Election along with any qualified third party or independent candidates.
Republican Candidates:
U.S. Senate
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
- Sarah Adlakha
1st Congressional District
- Trent Kelly (incumbent)
2nd Congressional District
- Ron Eller
- Kevin Wilson
3rd Congressional District
- Michael Guest (incumbent)
4th Congressional District
- Mike Ezell (incumbent)
- Sawyer Walters
Democrat Candidates:
U.S. Senate
- Scott Colom
- Albert Littell
- Priscilla Till
1st Congressional District
- Kelvin Buck
- Cliff Johnson
2nd Congressional District
- Bennie Thompson (incumbent)
- Evan Turnage
- Pertis Williams
3rd Congressional District
- Michael Chiaradio
4th Congressional District
- Paul Blackman
- Ryan Glover
- Jeffrey Hulum