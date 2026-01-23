Magnolia Mornings: January 23, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

(Photo from Governor’s Office)

Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in advance of the severe winter weather that is expected to impact Mississippi starting Friday. The State of Emergency will be in effect through at least January 27, the governor stated.

“The state of Mississippi has deployed generators, pallets of water, roof tarps, blankets, pillows, and cots to counties that have requested them. Warming shelters are also being opened by counties,” Reeves said in a statement. “”The state of Mississippi is also in close contact with utility providers throughout the state. Based on current forecasts, ice is expected to accumulate on and impact power lines. This ice accumulation, as well as downed trees, could cause power outages.”

The governor said Mississippians should prepare for power outages in advance of the storm. Utility providers are working diligently to prepare for potential power outages.

2. Dept. of Health launches infant mortality campaign

(From MSDH Every Baby First website)

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is launching a new initiative called “Saving the Smallest,” an Infant Mortality Campaign on Friday, the day recognized nationally as Maternal Health Awareness Day.

Officials with MSDH say more babies are born preterm in Mississippi than anywhere else in the nation, and that state’s infant mortality rate is significantly higher than the national average. More than 5,000 babies were born preterm in Mississippi in 2024, consistent with the 2023 rate, and the state has high rates (14.7%) of inadequate prenatal care with significant racial disparities: Babies born to black moms face a preterm birth rate of 18.5%, compared to 12.7% for white moms.

The “Saving the Smallest” campaign will highlight “life-saving recommendations,” including prenatal care and early appointments/interventions, prenatal nutrition, substance use prevention, safe sleep practices, infant nutrition/breastfeeding, and more.

For information on the campaign, visit here.

3. Tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud, bribery

Verneshia Cody, the owner and operator of TDK Accounting and Tax Services, has pleaded guilty to one count of Fraud and one count of Bribery of a Public Official, according to the State Auditor’s office.

The Auditor’s office released Thursday that Cody submitted fraudulent documents to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) to obtain funds via the MS Covid-19 Health Disparities Elimination Project. Cody obtained grant funds improperly by use of fraudulent invoices, improper expense claims, and counterfeit checks. She then withdrew and spent the sub-grant funds for personal use.

Cody was sentenced by the Madison County Circuit Court to 10 years in MDOC custody, 2 years to serve day for day, and 5 years of supervised probation.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House sends last of funding bills to Senate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As reported by The Hill, “The House on Thursday approved its final slate of 2026 funding bills, overcoming Democratic demands and GOP divisions and marking a significant milestone for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as he’s sought to rebuild Congress’ ‘muscle memory’ on government funding.”

“A three-bill minibus appropriations package passed the House by a vote of 341-88. The package funds the departments of Defense, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Labor, Education and other related agencies,” The Hill reported. “The most contentious measure, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill, passed the House by a separate vote of 220-207. Democratic leaders opposed the bill as tensions flared in the wake of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting Minneapolis woman Renee Good.”

The Hill went on to report, “The House will combine the four bills with a two-bill minibus it passed last week and send the full package to the Senate. The upper chamber is expected to take up the bills when it returns from recess next week ahead of a Jan. 30 deadline.”

2. Ukraine, Russia, U.S. in Abu Dhabi for peace talks

(Photo from the White House Press Office)

According to the New York Times, “Ukrainian, Russian and American negotiators were expected to hold meetings on Friday in the United Arab Emirates, the latest in a flurry of recent diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as the fourth anniversary since Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches.”

“The Russian state news agency Tass reported that a ‘working group on security issues’ was meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Friday, confirming an earlier statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Russia’s delegation was to be led by Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence, Tass reported,” NYT reported.

NYT continued, “Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have rarely met directly in past rounds of talks, instead relying on the United States as a mediator. Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, were also expected to be in Abu Dhabi, but it was not clear if they would be directly involved in the trilateral talks.”

Sports

1. SportsCenter coming to Jackson State

Jackson State Athletics announced Thursday that ESPN SportsCenter will be live inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 2, kicking off Black History Month.

The school said head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams will join the set for a live interview and will participate in a free throw shooting contest with Award Winning Senior Writer at Andscape and ESPN Analyst, David Dennis, Jr. during the broadcast.

The crew will also be joined by JSU’s marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South, and Dr. Roderick Little for a segment, while also highlighting Jackson State and its history.

ESPN anchor Amina Smith will reportedly host this edition of SportsCenter on Campus. Additionally, Smith will host a 4 p.m. edition of SportsCenter live from inside the Lee E. Williams AAC.

(Photo from Delta State Athletics / Weronika Kaczmarska)

A nationwide search is underway at Delta State to replace their longtime head football coach after he left for Ole Miss.

Todd Cooley spent the past 13 seasons leading the Statesmen. He will now be the Director of High School Relations/Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Ole Miss.

At Delta State, Cooley recorded his 77th career victory during the 2025 season, becoming Delta State’s winningest football coach. Delta State has boasted an 82-49 record with Coach Cooley at the helm of the football program with four NCAA Division II Playoff berths (2014, 2017, 2022, 2023) and three Gulf South Conference Championships (2014, 2022, 2023) in 12 seasons. Cooley is also a four-time GSC Coach of the Year (2013, 2014, 2022, 2023).

During his tenure, Cooley has coached over 100 All-GSC selections while also graduating nearly 250 football student-athletes.

“Todd’s hard work and commitment has elevated our program to a nationally respected and competitive level. We wish Todd and Lisa continued success in his new position,” said Director of Athletics Mike Kinnison in a statement.

Markets & Business

TikTok deal allows it to keep operating in U.S.

FILE – The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The Wall Street Journal reports that “TikTok officially established a joint venture that would allow it to keep operating in the U.S., the company said Thursday, resolving a yearslong fight to address Washington’s national-security concerns.”

“Under the terms of the deal negotiated by the Trump administration, the popular video-sharing app will be operated by a new U.S. entity controlled by investors seen as friendly to the U.S,” WSJ reported. “Its data-management and algorithm-training on American users will be overseen by Oracle, the cloud-computing giant that has safeguarded its U.S. data for years and has close ties to the Trump administration.”

WSJ noted, “The deal was negotiated to comply with a law passed in 2024. President Trump delayed the implementation of the law a year ago after starting his second term to keep TikTok operating in the U.S. He signed a series of executive orders to extend the deadline for completing a deal until it was met Thursday.”