Embrace the cozy practice of hygge

As I write this, I am looking out the window of our little rental house in New Orleans. The temperature is in the 60s, the sky is blue, the sun is shining, and I just saw a guy in a tank top running by. But the forecast for the weekend in Central Mississippi is causing me to rethink staying in the Big Easy for a music festival. It’s going to be rainy here, albeit with mild temperatures, but weather forecasters tell a different story for my hometown of Madison.

The weather app on my phone shows precipitation in Madison this weekend in the form of snow, and temperatures far too cold for tank tops. I checked further, and my respected local meteorologists are cautiously predicting snow and the dreaded ice. I have no desire to drive in such weather.

For now, all known weather facts suggest I head home to Madison and snuggle up, where I can spend the weekend practicing the fine art of hygge.

What is hygge?

The Danish people are experts when it comes to cold weather. The average temperature in Denmark in January is 31 degrees Fahrenheit – about the same as what is predicted this weekend in Central Mississippi. The Danish people are equipped for snow and ice. We are not. They have snowmobiles, tire chains, toboggans, down jackets, and all manner of things to make living in a Nordic country bearable. We don’t.

The best thing we can do for ourselves to stay safe and comfortable is to head inside and stay there. And that’s where hygge comes in. It’s a way of life in Denmark, and the Danish people have perfected it.

The definition of hygge is “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” And who doesn’t feel cozy and comfortable curled up under a soft blanket on a sofa in front of a roaring fire, sipping on a cup of hot cocoa? Afterall, it’s the weekend. The roads are icy. There is nothing more important than staying safe.

How to hygge like a pro

A successful hygge begins with setting the proper vibe in your home. Afterall, it is your sanctuary – the place where you will relax and unwind.

According to a study published in the Harvard Heart Letter, lighting is essential to a successful hygge practice. Warm lights, such as light from a candle, a lamp with a low-watt bulb, or even fairy lights, help your brain to wind down and signal the body that it is safe to relax.

Be mindful and enjoy the ordinary. Instead of chugging a cup of coffee while scrolling your phone to check emails, put the phone away and make a cup of aromatic hot tea. Savor the scent of the tea as it steeps, then take the time to sip it, really tasting the flavors.

Breathe in the fresh air. Yes, it’s cold. But stepping outside and filling your lungs won’t kill you. As a matter of fact, it can be invigorating. Then go back inside and appreciate your fireplace more than ever. If you don’t have a fireplace, group a few candles together, or look up a fireplace video on YouTube or Netflix. A crackling fireplace video can be nearly as satisfying as a real fire.

Dress comfortably. Now’s the time to wear cozy sweatpants with an elastic waistband. Thick socks are a must.

Listen to great music. Instead of playing it in the background, sit and really listen to your favorite artists.



Binge-watch an entire series or watch a few of your favorite movies.

Cook or bake. Comfort food is key here – think about food that will warm your belly and your soul. Chili, soup, casseroles, or pasta followed by warm fruit cobbler or hot-out-of-the-oven cookies. This is also a great time to pull out that old fondue pot from the cabinet above the stove.

Spend time with family or friends. Play games. Talk with each other. Catch up and tell stories. Laugh. Create memories. If they aren’t close by, spend time with them online. Use FaceTime or WhatsApp to communicate with loved ones.

There are plenty of things to do inside, but don’t get too carried away. Use this weather event as an opportunity to relax your mind. Spring will be here soon enough. But this weekend, cultivate warmth, comfort, and contentment in the sanctuary of your own home.