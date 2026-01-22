Magnolia Mornings: January 22, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Public Health Report Card presented by MDSH, MSMA

(From MSDH)

The 2025 Public Health Report Card was presented by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) on Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Officials said the annual Report Card, which provides a comprehensive, data-driven overview of the state’s health indicators, is a collaborative effort between MSMA and MSDH that underscores the commitment to promoting public health and well-being throughout Mississippi.

MDHS said the report identifies infant mortality as one of Mississippi’s most urgent public health challenges. In 2024, the state’s infant mortality rate increased to 9.7 deaths per 1,000 live births, the highest level in more than a decade. In response, MSDH implemented a statewide strategy that includes activation of the OB System of Care to better coordinate maternal and neonatal services for high-risk mothers and infants.

The report also highlights notable progress in several areas, including a decline in teen birth rates, opioid overdose deaths and accidental deaths. Mississippi continues to rank among leaders in immunization, with school-required vaccination rates exceeding 97.66%, placing the state third nationwide.

Despite these improvements, there are ongoing challenges: Heart disease remains the leading cause of death, and the state continues to rank near the bottom for chronic conditions such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, maternal mortality and infant mortality.

2. AG announces sentencing in million-dollar fraud scheme

David Tiler Castillo

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Wednesday the sentencing of David Tiler Castillo, 23, of Brookhaven on one count of Wire Fraud.

According to the AG, Castillo knowingly devised a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting funds under false pretenses and then misappropriating those funds.

On January 13, 2026, Judge David C. Bramlette of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi sentenced Castillo to forty months of imprisonment in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, with 3 years post-release supervision. Castillo was ordered to pay full restitution to his victims, totaling $928,500.00.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office upon referral from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, with assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Bipartisan vote held to hold Clintons in contempt of Congress

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 7, 2016: Hillary Clinton laughs at the conclusion of her speech at a campaign rally on stage with President Obama and former President Bill Clinton. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

As reported by the Washington Post, “The House Oversight Committee voted in support of holding former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress on Wednesday after the couple refused to appear for closed-door transcribed depositions related to the committee’s ongoing investigation of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

“A resolution holding Hillary Clinton in contempt passed largely along party lines, 28-15. Three Democrats voted with Republicans. The resolution holding Bill Clinton in contempt received more Democratic support; nine Democrats voted with GOP lawmakers to pass the resolution 34-8,” WP reported. “The panel’s action sets up a full House vote on whether to refer the contempt findings to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. Contempt of Congress is punishable by up to a year in prison.”

WP notes, “House Republican leaders are not expected to give the matter a vote until lawmakers return in February after a week-long recess.”

2. Smith to appear at House Judiciary hearing

Special Counsel Jack Smith

The New York Times reports that Jack Smith, “the special prosecutor who twice indicted Donald J. Trump, is set to appear at a public hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday in a long-awaited confrontation that pits Mr. Trump’s defenders against the man who tried, and failed, to hold him to account.”

“The hearing poses significant risks to Mr. Smith, who has said he believes Mr. Trump and his appointees will seize on the smallest misstep to investigate, prosecute and humiliate him,” NYT reported. “But it also provides him with what is likely to be his best opportunity to challenge Mr. Trump’s justification for deploying the Justice Department to pursue his enemies: that he was persecuted for his politics, not for his misdeeds.”

NYT added, “The path that led to Mr. Smith’s testimony mirrored a tortuous legal and political odyssey that began in 2023, when he filed the first-ever federal criminal charges against a former president. It ended the next year when Mr. Trump won the presidency, intent on visiting vengeance on those who had prosecuted him.”

Sports

(From MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics has launched its 2026 football season ticket renewals and new sales period.



The department said it is pleased to share that they are maintaining season ticket prices at the same level as the 2025 season in general seating areas.

“We believe this approach best supports our fans while continuing to invest in the game-day experience at Davis Wade Stadium,” MSU Athletics stated.

Bulldogs who renew or purchase season tickets by February 13 may select one of two exclusive custom season ticket holder boxes, featuring Mississippi State memorabilia and commemorative items.

For information on season parking options, please contact the Mississippi State Ticket Office at 662-325-2600.

2. Study reports political leanings of pro athletes

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

According to The Hill, “A study released this week offers insight into the political affiliation of professional athletes, showing a wide spectrum of opinions on current events across different sports.”

“The VoteHub study found 53 percent of Major League Baseball players registered in the states studied are Republicans, the highest proportion of any league, while 43 percent of players in the National Hockey League said the same,” The Hill reported. “The NHL had the highest share of independents, at 48.6 percent of the league, followed by the National Football League, where 44 percent have registered with no party. Just more than 34 percent of NFL players were registered Democrats, and just more than 20 percent were registered Republicans.”

The Hill noted, “The most registered Democrats of any major pro sports league came in the Women’s National Basketball Association, where 67 percent of athletes supported the party. The second bluest league was the NBA, where almost 43 percent of players identify as Democrats and 10 percent as Republicans.”

Markets & Business

1. Futures rise after Trump backs off tariffs tied to Greenland

CNBC reports that stock futures “rose Thursday after easing geopolitical fears sparked a broad-based market rally. Traders also looked ahead to a key inflation reading due in the morning.”

“Major U.S. stock averages jumped Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would no longer impose his new Europe tariffs that were set to begin Feb. 1 and announced reaching a deal ‘framework’ over Greenland,” CNBC reported.

“Another market catalyst looms on Thursday morning as traders await the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index,” CNBC continued. “The PCE price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, as it’s a preferred inflation gauge that reflects changes in consumer spending behavior. Separately, weekly jobless claims are also due.”

2. Are you trying the “No Buy January” trend this year?

The Wall Street Journal reports that this January, “Americans aren’t just giving up alcohol. They are giving up buying anything at all.”

“Fueled by social media, some consumers are starting the new year with ‘No Buy January.’ It is a challenge to eliminate purchases of anything nonessential—like clothes, skin-care products and electronics—for the entire 31 days of January,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “A survey conducted for NerdWallet of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that more than a quarter have tried a no-spend January, with 12% joining in the trend this year. Nearly 45% said life feels expensive right now, which might be a reason people are trying the challenge.”