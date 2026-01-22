Skip to content
Hyde-Smith backed by a myriad of state, federal Republican elected officials

By: Frank Corder - January 22, 2026

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with President and First Lady Trump (Photo from Cindy Hyde-Smith on Facebook)

  • U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is facing newcomer Sarah Adlakha in the March 10 Republican Primary.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith picked up a slew of endorsements this week from fellow Republicans across Mississippi supporting her re-election bid.

Hyde-Smith campaign manager Jake Monssen said the vast support shown for the Senator “is a strong demonstration of the trust our elected leaders have in her effectiveness in Washington.”

“She is delivering for the people of Mississippi,” said Monssen of Hyde-Smith. “We’re grateful for the endorsements from these conservative leaders, and we will rely on them to help us grow our team across Mississippi, and our campaign will continue working hard to secure a sound victory in 2026.”

The endorsements include Hyde-Smith’s fellow Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker as well as the state’s three GOP Congressmen, Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3) and Mike Ezell (MS-4).

Hyde-Smith has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump (R) again this cycle. Trump’s support came in March of 2025 when the President posted on social media, “Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is 100% MAGA, and doing a fantastic job representing the Incredible People of Mississippi! An Original Member of my Mississippi Leadership Team, Cindy has been with us from the very beginning. In the Senate, Cindy is fighting hard to Secure our Border, Grow the Economy, Champion our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, Promote Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

In addition to these federal level endorsements, Hyde-Smith shared support she has received from seven of the eight statewide elected officials along with 34 state senators and 73 state representatives, including Speaker of the House Jason White (R).

Hyde-Smith has served in the U.S. Senate since 2018 after being appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant (R) to fill the unexpired term of retiring Senator Thad Cochran (R). She is the first woman to represent the Magnolia State at the federal level. Hyde-Smith went on to win the 2018 special election by 8 points of Democrat nominee Mike Espy. Then in a rematch two years later, she bested Espy again by 10 points to earn her first full six-year term.

This election cycle, the incumbent Senator is being challenged in the Republican Primary by newcomer Sarah Adlakha, a Chicago, Illinois native. Adlakha moved to Mississippi 13 years ago. She paused her psychiatric practice to help her husband establish his cardiology clinic and has run the business side of the practice for 11 years. The couple have been involved in developing a $55 million multi-purpose real estate project in Jackson County that has faced pushback from the Board of Supervisors and Singing River Health System over a certificate of need related to the medical component in the development.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Sarah Adlakha (left to right) – (Photos from candidates’ Facebook pages)

Hyde-Smith has a sizeable lead in terms of cash on hand so far this cycle, reporting $2.34 million during the third quarter of 2025. Adlakha’s filing showed $122,000 cash on hand after previously reporting a loan to her campaign of over $200,000. Updated campaign finance reports are due later this month.

The primary between these two will be decided on March 10.

The full list of endorsements shared by Hyde-Smith’s campaign is shown below:

Federal 

President Donald J. Trump 
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker 
U.S. Representative Trent Kelly 
U.S. Representative Michael Guest 
U.S. Representative Mike Ezell 

Mississippi Executive Offices 

Governor Tate Reeves 
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann 
Attorney General Lynn Fitch 
Treasurer David McRae 
Auditor Shad White 
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson 
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney 

Mississippi State Senate 

Michael W. McLendon 
Tyler McCaughn 
David L. Parker 
Jeff Tate 
Ritta Potts Parks 
Andy Berry 
Daniel H. Sparks 
Brian Rhodes 
Chad McMahan 
Jason T. Barrett 
Benjamin A. Suber 
Joey Fillingane 
Nicole Akins Boyd 
Robin Robinson 
Neil S. Whaley 
Dennis DeBar Jr. 
Lydia Chassaniol 
John A. Polk 
Bart Williams 
Chris Johnson 
Chuck Younger 
Philman A. Ladner 
Lane Taylor 
Mike Seymour 
Kevin Blackwell 
Mike Thompson 
Josh Harkins 
Joel R. Carter Jr. 
Briggs Hopson 
Scott DeLano 
Walter Michel 
Jeremy England 
Dean Kirby 
Brice Wiggins 

Mississippi State House

Bubba Carpenter 
Brad Mattox 
William Tracy Arnold
Jody Steverson 
Justin Keen 
Kimberly Remak
Trey Lamar 
Josh Hawkins 
Clay Deweese 
Steve Massengill
Sam J. Creekmore IV
Beth Waldo 
Andy Boyd 
Shane Aguirre 
Jerry R. Turner 
Randy P. Boyd 
Rodney Hall 
Donnie Bell 
Jon Lancaster 
Perry Van Bailey
Jeff Hale 
W.I. “Doc” Harris
Jim Estrada 
Kevin Horan 
Joey Hood 
Rob Roberson 
C. Scott Bounds
Karl Oliver 
Speaker Jason White 
Bill Kinkade 
Vince Mangold 
Kevin Ford 
Clay Mansell 
Jonathan McMillian
Brent Powell 
Fred Shanks 
Gene Newman
Lance Varner 
Jill Ford 
Lee Yancy 
Celeste Hurst 
Price Wallace 
Mark Tullos 
Steve Horne 
Billy Adam Calvert 
Troy Smith 
Shane Barnett 
Joseph “Bubba” Tubb
Charles “Chuck” Blackwell
Donnie Scoggin 
Noah Sanford 
Becky Currie 
Timmy Ladner 
Jay McKnight 
Sam C. Mims, V 
Bill Pigott 
Ken Morgan 
Kent McCarty 
Missy Warren McGee
Larry Byrd 
Elliot Burch 
Jansen Owen 
Steve Lott 
Manly Barton 
Jimmy Fondren 
John O. Read 
Hank Zuber III 
Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Guice
Zachary Grady 
Casey Eure 
Kevin W. Felsher
Richard Bennett 
Brent David Anderson

