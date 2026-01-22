Hyde-Smith backed by a myriad of state, federal Republican elected officials

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is facing newcomer Sarah Adlakha in the March 10 Republican Primary.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith picked up a slew of endorsements this week from fellow Republicans across Mississippi supporting her re-election bid.

Hyde-Smith campaign manager Jake Monssen said the vast support shown for the Senator “is a strong demonstration of the trust our elected leaders have in her effectiveness in Washington.”

“She is delivering for the people of Mississippi,” said Monssen of Hyde-Smith. “We’re grateful for the endorsements from these conservative leaders, and we will rely on them to help us grow our team across Mississippi, and our campaign will continue working hard to secure a sound victory in 2026.”

The endorsements include Hyde-Smith’s fellow Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker as well as the state’s three GOP Congressmen, Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3) and Mike Ezell (MS-4).

Hyde-Smith has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump (R) again this cycle. Trump’s support came in March of 2025 when the President posted on social media, “Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is 100% MAGA, and doing a fantastic job representing the Incredible People of Mississippi! An Original Member of my Mississippi Leadership Team, Cindy has been with us from the very beginning. In the Senate, Cindy is fighting hard to Secure our Border, Grow the Economy, Champion our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, Promote Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

In addition to these federal level endorsements, Hyde-Smith shared support she has received from seven of the eight statewide elected officials along with 34 state senators and 73 state representatives, including Speaker of the House Jason White (R).

Hyde-Smith has served in the U.S. Senate since 2018 after being appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant (R) to fill the unexpired term of retiring Senator Thad Cochran (R). She is the first woman to represent the Magnolia State at the federal level. Hyde-Smith went on to win the 2018 special election by 8 points of Democrat nominee Mike Espy. Then in a rematch two years later, she bested Espy again by 10 points to earn her first full six-year term.

This election cycle, the incumbent Senator is being challenged in the Republican Primary by newcomer Sarah Adlakha, a Chicago, Illinois native. Adlakha moved to Mississippi 13 years ago. She paused her psychiatric practice to help her husband establish his cardiology clinic and has run the business side of the practice for 11 years. The couple have been involved in developing a $55 million multi-purpose real estate project in Jackson County that has faced pushback from the Board of Supervisors and Singing River Health System over a certificate of need related to the medical component in the development.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Sarah Adlakha (left to right) – (Photos from candidates’ Facebook pages)

Hyde-Smith has a sizeable lead in terms of cash on hand so far this cycle, reporting $2.34 million during the third quarter of 2025. Adlakha’s filing showed $122,000 cash on hand after previously reporting a loan to her campaign of over $200,000. Updated campaign finance reports are due later this month.

The primary between these two will be decided on March 10.

The full list of endorsements shared by Hyde-Smith’s campaign is shown below:

Federal

President Donald J. Trump

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker

U.S. Representative Trent Kelly

U.S. Representative Michael Guest

U.S. Representative Mike Ezell

Mississippi Executive Offices

Governor Tate Reeves

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Treasurer David McRae

Auditor Shad White

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney

Mississippi State Senate

Michael W. McLendon

Tyler McCaughn

David L. Parker

Jeff Tate

Ritta Potts Parks

Andy Berry

Daniel H. Sparks

Brian Rhodes

Chad McMahan

Jason T. Barrett

Benjamin A. Suber

Joey Fillingane

Nicole Akins Boyd

Robin Robinson

Neil S. Whaley

Dennis DeBar Jr.

Lydia Chassaniol

John A. Polk

Bart Williams

Chris Johnson

Chuck Younger

Philman A. Ladner

Lane Taylor

Mike Seymour

Kevin Blackwell

Mike Thompson

Josh Harkins

Joel R. Carter Jr.

Briggs Hopson

Scott DeLano

Walter Michel

Jeremy England

Dean Kirby

Brice Wiggins

Mississippi State House

Bubba Carpenter

Brad Mattox

William Tracy Arnold

Jody Steverson

Justin Keen

Kimberly Remak

Trey Lamar

Josh Hawkins

Clay Deweese

Steve Massengill

Sam J. Creekmore IV

Beth Waldo

Andy Boyd

Shane Aguirre

Jerry R. Turner

Randy P. Boyd

Rodney Hall

Donnie Bell

Jon Lancaster

Perry Van Bailey

Jeff Hale

W.I. “Doc” Harris

Jim Estrada

Kevin Horan

Joey Hood

Rob Roberson

C. Scott Bounds

Karl Oliver

Speaker Jason White

Bill Kinkade

Vince Mangold

Kevin Ford

Clay Mansell

Jonathan McMillian

Brent Powell

Fred Shanks

Gene Newman

Lance Varner

Jill Ford

Lee Yancy

Celeste Hurst

Price Wallace

Mark Tullos

Steve Horne

Billy Adam Calvert

Troy Smith

Shane Barnett

Joseph “Bubba” Tubb

Charles “Chuck” Blackwell

Donnie Scoggin

Noah Sanford

Becky Currie

Timmy Ladner

Jay McKnight

Sam C. Mims, V

Bill Pigott

Ken Morgan

Kent McCarty

Missy Warren McGee

Larry Byrd

Elliot Burch

Jansen Owen

Steve Lott

Manly Barton

Jimmy Fondren

John O. Read

Hank Zuber III

Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Guice

Zachary Grady

Casey Eure

Kevin W. Felsher

Richard Bennett

Brent David Anderson