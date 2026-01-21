Skip to content
Home
>
Faith
>
You will exit the box

You will exit the box

By: Alistair Begg - January 21, 2026

  • I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live. – John 11:25

In my years as a pastor, I’ve conducted countless funeral services. I remember one in particular, though, for the lesson that it taught me.

When I arrived at the funeral home, I was asked to wait in a side room. Being an inquisitive soul, I looked around and realized that I was sitting beside miniature coffins—models with their ends sawn off so that you could see what the inside of each coffin looked like.

As I was sitting there, I began to think of what it would be like not just to look inside but to be inside. I became greatly disturbed. I said to myself, “I am a Christian. I believe in the resurrection of the body. I believe that I will die and go to heaven.” And yet, I still looked at the coffin and thought to myself, “I don’t want to go in one of these things!”

Then the thought came to me: “What comes to the unbeliever’s mind when he or she thinks of death and dying?”

In the late 1960s, the United Kingdom introduced grids painted on the roads at particularly busy intersections, called box junctions, accompanied by signs that read, “Do not enter the box unless your exit is clear.” The purpose of these grids and signs was to help aid traffic flow. But that day in the funeral home, what entered my mind was how apt that sign’s warning is when we consider that we will all be dead and lie in a coffin. Though my body will one day be in a box, my soul will have departed—and my exit must then be clear.

Everybody knows that death is coming. The statistics are clear: one out of one dies. The affairs of life lead inescapably toward the end. Yet God the Son, who existed “before the foundation of the world” (1 Peter 1:20) has come into time in order that we may know a Savior, a Friend, and a Lord and so that we might be prepared for—and even long for!—all that eternity will bring.

You may be one of many who are prepared for just about everything that might possibly happen—except for your exit from the box. But that exit is the one thing for which you must be prepared. You will stand before God. You will give an account for your life. But the message of the gospel is that you do not need to fear that day, provided that you are trusting in Christ to bring you through. And if you are, then you can look at a coffin and speak to your fears, for though your earthly flesh may end up in one, your soul will not; and you will enjoy a resurrection body that never sees the inside of a wooden box. “Do not enter the box unless your exit is clear”—but, gloriously, your route through is signposted with the blood of Christ and your heavenly destination awaits. Have no fear.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Alistair Begg
Alistair Begg has been in pastoral ministry since 1975. Following graduation from The London School of Theology, he served eight years in Scotland at both Charlotte Chapel in Edinburgh and Hamilton Baptist Church. In 1983, he became the senior pastor at Parkside Church near Cleveland, Ohio. He has written several books and is heard daily and weekly on the radio program, Truth For Life. His Daily Devotionals are presented here via a syndication agreement.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 19, 2026

Justices to hear dispute between Attorney General Fitch, Auditor White
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 19, 2026

Governor opts Mississippi into Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 16, 2026

Guest to chair hearing on non-intrusive inspection technology use along U.S. borders
Previous Story
Faith  |  Alistair Begg  • 
January 20, 2026

Victory is the Lord’s