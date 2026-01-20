SouthWorth acquires Mississippi-based American Furniture Manufacturing

Headquartered in Ecru, AFM has over 45 years of experience manufacturing upholstered residential furniture, including leather offerings designed for high-volume retail environments.

Memphis-based SouthWorth Capital Management announced Monday that it was acquiring American Furniture Manufacturing (AFM) and its family of companies headquartered in Ecru, Mississippi.

AFM has over 45 years of experience manufacturing upholstered residential furniture, including leather offerings designed for high-volume retail environments. SouthWorth noted that AFM operates across two distinct product tiers, Delta and Premier, allowing retail partners to offer multiple price points within their promotional packages while maintaining consistent quality and reliable supply.

SouthWorth Capital Management Chairman and Founder Jeff Presley said in a statement that American Furniture Manufacturing “represents exactly the type of business we seek, a well-established company with strong fundamentals, experienced leadership, and significant growth potential.”

“AFM’s vertical integration, customer-agnostic positioning, and reputation for quality make it a compelling addition to our portfolio,” Presley added. “We are excited to partner with the management team to accelerate growth and expand the company’s market reach.”

SouthWorth said AFM controls key elements of its supply chain through its subsidiaries Peak Living, Independent Furniture Supply, Delta Furniture Manufacturing, and Southern Fibers.

Collectively, SouthWorth and AFM operate more than 700,000 square feet of manufacturing and assembly space and employ over 650 people.

“We’re now positioned to be an even better partner to our customers,” said AFM President Chad Cunningham. “With SouthWorth’s support, we can continue investing in our people, our processes, and our ability to deliver reliable, well-made furniture at price points that matter to today’s consumer.”