Magnolia Mornings: January 19, 2026

In Mississippi

1. South Mississippi Toy Fest set for February 7 in Hattiesburg

The South Mississippi Toy Fest returns on Saturday, February 7th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at its new location – the Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Organizers said this year’s event will feature more than 100 vendor booths offering vintage toys, action figures, video games, comic books and so much more, making it the perfect place to rediscover childhood favorites or finally track down that long sought after “grail” item.

Special guests at the Toy Fest include Creek Wilson from Disney’s Haunted Mansion and Twisted Metal along with John Anderson from Guardians of the Galaxy and Stranger Things will also make appearances at the show.

Early Bird admission is available starting at 9:00 a.m. for $10 and can be purchased online in advance here or at the door upon arrival. General admission tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 and allow entrance from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

2. Plane crashes in Marshall County

WJTV reports that “a small airplane has crashed Sunday evening near the airport in Marshall Co., Mississippi that has killed at least two people, according to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.”

“Officials say the airplane went down near the south end of the Holly Springs Airport in a wooded area,” WJTV reported. “The sheriff also said that due to the large fire, officials have not determined the type of airplane that crashed.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Anti-ICE mob storms Minnesota church

The @CivilRights is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers. @AGPamBondi https://t.co/uZBBv1iuuH — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 18, 2026

FoxNews reports that a mob of anti-ICE agitators “stormed a church Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, interrupting a worship service after protesters claimed a pastor inside was affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“Video shows agitators chanting ‘Justice for Renee Good’ inside the sanctuary at Cities Church as the service began, raising concerns among law enforcement and religious leaders about protesters targeting houses of worship amid escalating anti-ICE demonstrations across the Twin Cities,” FoxNews reported, adding, “In another clip, the person filming says demonstrators positioned themselves in the middle of the sanctuary as the pastor was speaking. The person filming then described the disruption as a ‘clandestine mission’ and claimed agitators had just learned one of the pastors at the church was connected to ICE.”

FoxNews continued, “The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the church protest to determine whether civil rights laws were violated.”

“The @CivilRights is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said, per FoxNews.

2. UK PM pushes back on Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

According to the New York Times, “The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders and the people of Denmark, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain said on Monday, adding that his country must ‘stand up for its values’ over President Trump’s most recent tariff threats.”

“Mr. Trump on Saturday demanded a deal to buy Greenland, threatening on social media to raise tariffs on several European nations over the issue. Those tariffs would start with 10 percent in February, then ramp up to 25 percent in June,” NYT reported. “At a news conference in London on Monday morning, Mr. Starmer said that the United States remained a close ally of Britain but added, ‘We must stand up for our values.’”

NYT went on to report, “Mr. Starmer said a tariff war between the U.S. and European nations over Greenland was ‘not in anybody’s interests’ and would affect businesses, workers and families on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Sports

1. Indiana, Miami set for National Championship tonight

The 2025 college football season wraps up tonight as No. 10 Miami (13-2, CFP No. 10 seed) takes on No. 1 Indiana (15-0, CFP No. 1 seed) for the National Championship.

The game will air on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The two teams have met two times before, splitting the outcome in games dating back to the 1960s.

2. Miss. State women knock off No. 7 Kentucky

Mississippi State Athletics said their women’s basketball team earned the highest-ranked victory in the Sam Purcell era on Sunday, as the Bulldogs earned a double-digit victory over the seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 71-59.

The school said after Kentucky narrowed the deficit to one point, the Bulldogs would go on a 13-0 run to gain their biggest lead of the contest with five minutes remaining, which ultimately helped them secure the victory.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to take on the #21 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa next Sunday, January 25. Tipoff for the contest is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Markets & Business

1. Bessent doesn’t see SCOTUS overturning Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick listen as Trump prepares to sign an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CNBC reports that “Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said it’s ‘very unlikely’ that the Supreme Court will overturn President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, with a potential decision from the court looming as early as this week.”

“I believe that it is very unlikely that the Supreme Court will overrule a president’s signature economic policy,” Bessent said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” per CNBC. “They did not overrule Obamacare, I believe that the Supreme Court does not want to create chaos.”

CNBC added, “In June, the Supreme Court upheld a key Affordable Care Act provision that set up a panel to recommend preventive care services that insurers must provide at no cost to patients. Bessent’s comments come one day after Trump said he would impose a new slate of tariffs on goods coming from Europe until ‘a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.’”

2. Futures fall on Trump Greenland tariff talk

The Wall Street Journal reports that “European shares and U.S. stock futures dropped, while gold and silver notched record highs after President Trump said he would impose tariffs on several European countries for opposing his plan to take control of Greenland.”

“The Stoxx Europe 600 fell more than 1%. European sectors most sensitive to trade friction—including luxury goods, retail and automakers—bore the brunt of the selloff,” WSJ reported. “Contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 also fell more than 1%. Stock and bond markets in the U.S. are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

WSJ noted, “Outside of Europe, stocks were mixed, with indexes falling in Japan and Hong Kong, but higher in Shanghai. China said its gross domestic product expanded 5% last year when adjusted for deflation, meeting Beijing’s official growth target.”