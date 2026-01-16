Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Guest to chair hearing on non-intrusive...

Guest to chair hearing on non-intrusive inspection technology use along U.S. borders

By: Frank Corder - January 16, 2026

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Despite federal investments, the Mississippi Congressman said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has faced challenges in the acquisition, maintenance, and deployment of this equipment.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R) will chair a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on Border Security and Enforcement next week to discuss U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology along U.S. borders.

The technology helps detect and interdict illicit drugs, concealed currency, contraband, and individuals being smuggled into the country, Guest said Friday.

“Non-intrusive inspection technology is a vital tool for CBP officers as they carry out their mission to keep our borders secure and combat the smuggling of dangerous drugs, like fentanyl, into our communities,” Congressman Guest said. 

The priority mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is to detect and prevent terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States at and between ports of entry while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

NII technology uses large-scale X-ray and Gamma ray imaging systems, as well as a variety of portable and handheld technologies, to scan containers, baggage, and other cargo at U.S. ports of entry.

Despite federal investments put forth by House Republicans in the reconciliation process during the summer of 2025, Guest said CBP has faced challenges in the acquisition, maintenance, and deployment of this equipment in the past.

“Technology is only effective if we utilize it effectively,” Guest noted. “As we examine President Trump’s whole-of-government border security success, we must ensure CBP is using every resource at its disposal to maintain this homeland security posture.”

President Trump signed into law border technology investments in July 2025 as part of the reconciliation package, which included more than $1 billion for NII.

The hearing on the matter, set for Thursday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT, will feature Diane Sabatino,
Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Hilary Benedict, Director of Science, Technology Assessments, and Analytics in the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Congressman Guest also serves as the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 13, 2026

Alleged Beth Israel arsonist indicted by Hinds County grand jury
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 13, 2026

Governor Reeves urges lawmakers to send the Mississippi Educational Freedom Program Act to his desk
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 13, 2026

Lawmakers take another swing at establishing a standalone Mississippi Department of Tourism
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
January 16, 2026

Public defender pilot program sees early success