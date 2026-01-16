Guest to chair hearing on non-intrusive inspection technology use along U.S. borders

Despite federal investments, the Mississippi Congressman said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has faced challenges in the acquisition, maintenance, and deployment of this equipment.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R) will chair a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on Border Security and Enforcement next week to discuss U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology along U.S. borders.

The technology helps detect and interdict illicit drugs, concealed currency, contraband, and individuals being smuggled into the country, Guest said Friday.

“Non-intrusive inspection technology is a vital tool for CBP officers as they carry out their mission to keep our borders secure and combat the smuggling of dangerous drugs, like fentanyl, into our communities,” Congressman Guest said.

The priority mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is to detect and prevent terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States at and between ports of entry while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

NII technology uses large-scale X-ray and Gamma ray imaging systems, as well as a variety of portable and handheld technologies, to scan containers, baggage, and other cargo at U.S. ports of entry.

Despite federal investments put forth by House Republicans in the reconciliation process during the summer of 2025, Guest said CBP has faced challenges in the acquisition, maintenance, and deployment of this equipment in the past.

“Technology is only effective if we utilize it effectively,” Guest noted. “As we examine President Trump’s whole-of-government border security success, we must ensure CBP is using every resource at its disposal to maintain this homeland security posture.”

President Trump signed into law border technology investments in July 2025 as part of the reconciliation package, which included more than $1 billion for NII.

The hearing on the matter, set for Thursday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT, will feature Diane Sabatino,

Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Hilary Benedict, Director of Science, Technology Assessments, and Analytics in the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Congressman Guest also serves as the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.