Last trip to Crechale’s

Owner Bob Crechale passed away on Christmas Eve. The family restaurant will be closing its doors for the final time on February 15.

Some places stand the test of time quietly and consistently. That’s the case with Crechale’s restaurant on Highway 80 in Jackson. When I was growing up in Jackson, it was one of many locally owned eateries that my family frequented. We ate at Primos, the Mayflower, the Elite, LeFleur’s, the Green Derby, the Rotisserie, Dennery’s, and Crechale’s. And while it wasn’t fancy, Crechele’s was always one of my favorites.

I went to high school with Bob Crechale. He was my biology lab partner, and we had to dissect a frog together. I’m not sure which of us was more squeamish. His family owned and operated Crechale’s, which opened in 1956. Funny, they still have frog legs on the menu.

Bob was a familiar face in Crechale’s until an illness set him back. He had heart surgery in October and never recovered. He passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 70.

Crechale’s Restaurant has endured on Highway 80 for seventy years. While other businesses in that area moved north, Crechale’s stayed. The area has been challenged for some time, but that didn’t keep people away. Crechale’s was a destination restaurant. An adventure. A step back in time.

Bob Crechale, 1955-2025. (From Southern Foodways Alliance)

Welcome to the Past

Walking into Crechale’s is like walking onto a movie set. I am fairly certain that nothing has changed since the early 1970s. Same brown paneling. Same neon lights lining the ceiling. Same booths. Same curtains on the windows. And the same jukebox that plays Happy Birthday/Hail Hail the Gang’s All Here at max volume when a customer is celebrating their big day.

The waitresses are sassy. The busboys are efficient and polite. The cocktails are served in water glasses. And the food is consistently good. Fresh seafood, including stuffed flounder, fried Gulf shrimp, scallops, trout almondine, and more. Steaks, from ribeyes to a filet or kabobs. Spaghetti and meatballs. All served with a salad of iceberg lettuce, pepperoncini, tomatoes, and cheese, topped with Crechele’s branded comeback sauce. Always a fluffy baked potato topped with plenty of butter and sour cream. And those yeast rolls that melt in your mouth.

No reservations. For a long time, none were needed. But that’s no longer the case.

Final Days

Upon hearing of Bob’s death, long-time fans began to make the trek to Highway 80. The parking lot is filled with cars by 3:30pm, with eager customers ready to go inside when the doors open at 4pm. They want to eat at the iconic restaurant one more time, just in case.

Their concerns are valid. Bob’s son, Anderson Crechale, posted on Facebook that after meeting with both the staff and the family, the restaurant would remain open until Sunday, February 15. On that day, Crechale’s will be closing its doors for the final time.

“Crechale’s Restaurant has been a staple for the city of Jackson that has stood the tests of time for 70 years across multiple family generations,” wrote Anderson. “However, beginning February 16, the beloved restaurant located on Hwy 80 will be permanently closed.”

Anderson went on to say, “We are so grateful for all of our employees and customers over the years, as well as all of the prayers and support we have received following Bob Crechale’s passing. We look forward to continuing to serve you over the next six weeks.”

The comments to the post were many, and all were heartfelt.

“The Nelson family loved your Dad and the restaurant for at least 50 years. We had many birthday celebrations, and so many memories were made,” wrote Lauren Shannon Nelson.

Mary Gassaway O’Gwynn wrote, “Those of us who thought we would die when the Elite closed may finally curl up in a corner somewhere.”

And from Melissa Kennon, “This had become our Christmas Eve dinner tradition over the past several years…so glad we did. Thanks for some great times!”

(Photo from visitjackson.com)

Our Final Farewell

We made plans to go to Crechale’s one last time last Saturday night. They still don’t take reservations, operating on the time-honored first-come-first-served plan.

Thinking we’d get there early, before the rush (ha!), we arrived at 5:30pm to find the parking lot full. We parked behind the restaurant in a grassy field and walked down the hill to see people in the parking lot with cocktails and plates of onion rings. We were told there would be an hour-and-a-half wait. We settled in and visited with our friends in the car for a while before heading inside to wait it out.

Inside, there is one small bench where people can sit and wait. There were at least twenty people or more standing in the small area by the cash register. Despite the crowd, the mood was upbeat. Old friends greeted one another. Strangers shared their Crechale’s stories with one another. Cocktails were served on the honor system – “just tell your waitress what you got.”

We were finally seated at 7:30pm. Our waitress acted like we were her first table of the night – she was friendly, patient, and precise, never missing a beat. By the time we got seated, many of the entrees listed on the menu were no longer available. That was no problem for us, because what they did have to offer was all delicious.

We clapped and sang along with the jukebox when the birthday song came on, and we enjoyed every bite of our delicious meal. It was bittersweet, knowing it would be the last time we would enjoy that special blast from the past.

The restaurant will be open each night, Thursdays through Sundays, starting at 4pm through February 15. Closing time is 8:30pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and 9:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.