Senate looks to repeal nearly two dozen “obsolete” state boards and commissions

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann speaks to city leaders at the Capitol, January 13, 2026. (Photo from MML on Facebook)

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann wants to see state government restructured. The Senate is starting on that path by eliminating boards that are no longer relevant.

The Mississippi Senate is fast-tracking a top priority of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) early in the session, that being the streamlining of state government.

SB 2017, authored by State Senator Tyler McCaughn (R), chair of the Senate Government Restructuring Committee, calls for the elimination of nearly two dozen “obsolete” state boards, commissions, and councils. It was passed out of committee and now awaits action by the full Senate.

At the end of the 2025 session, Lt. Governor Hosemann said restructuring state government is a key goal of his in 2026. Senator McCaughn said many of the boards and commissions in the bill have not met for years.

“The intent of this bill is not to get rid of those that are actually meeting. The intent is not to get rid of those that are actually out there doing the work that they were charged with doing,” McCaughn explained to the committee.

Many of the boards, commissions, and councils are no longer relevant, and some were created decades ago, he said.

A few commissions’ duties would be transferred to existing government agencies. The Mississippi Commission on the Holocaust’s responsibilities would be assumed by the State Department of Education. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Advisory Commission’s duties would be placed under the Department of Archives and History.

Under the bill, the Commission of Road Protection would be eliminated, and duties would be taken over by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and county governments. The Commission was responsible for the safety of roads and seawalls.

The measure repeals the following boards and commissions:

Bienville Recreational District

Mississippi Council of Advisors in Acupuncture

Mississippi Interagency Council on Homelessness

Harrison County Parkway Commission

Mississippi Commission on the Holocaust

Control and management of Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis Shrine

Mississippi Advisory Council on Faith-Based Initiatives

Civil War Battlefield Commission

Mississippi Electronic Recording Commission

Sesquicentennial of the American Civil War Commission

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Commission

Small Business Compliance Advisory Panel

Council on Obesity Prevention and Management

Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women

Mississippi Coordinating Council for Remote Sensing and Graphic Information Systems

Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Advisory Commission

Mississippi Windstorm Mitigation Coordinating Council

Commission of Road Protection

Deep Draft Harbor and Terminal

Hazardous Waste Facility Siting Authority

Mississippi Superconducting Super Collider Authority

If enacted, the bill would go into effect on July 1.