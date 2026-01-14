Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Senate looks to repeal nearly two dozen...

Senate looks to repeal nearly two dozen “obsolete” state boards and commissions

By: Daniel Tyson - January 14, 2026

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann speaks to city leaders at the Capitol, January 13, 2026. (Photo from MML on Facebook)

  • Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann wants to see state government restructured. The Senate is starting on that path by eliminating boards that are no longer relevant.

The Mississippi Senate is fast-tracking a top priority of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) early in the session, that being the streamlining of state government.

SB 2017, authored by State Senator Tyler McCaughn (R), chair of the Senate Government Restructuring Committee, calls for the elimination of nearly two dozen “obsolete” state boards, commissions, and councils. It was passed out of committee and now awaits action by the full Senate.

At the end of the 2025 session, Lt. Governor Hosemann said restructuring state government is a key goal of his in 2026. Senator McCaughn said many of the boards and commissions in the bill have not met for years.

“The intent of this bill is not to get rid of those that are actually meeting. The intent is not to get rid of those that are actually out there doing the work that they were charged with doing,” McCaughn explained to the committee.

Many of the boards, commissions, and councils are no longer relevant, and some were created decades ago, he said.

A few commissions’ duties would be transferred to existing government agencies. The Mississippi Commission on the Holocaust’s responsibilities would be assumed by the State Department of Education. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Advisory Commission’s duties would be placed under the Department of Archives and History.

Under the bill, the Commission of Road Protection would be eliminated, and duties would be taken over by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and county governments. The Commission was responsible for the safety of roads and seawalls.

The measure repeals the following boards and commissions:

  • Bienville Recreational District
  • Mississippi Council of Advisors in Acupuncture
  • Mississippi Interagency Council on Homelessness
  • Harrison County Parkway Commission
  • Mississippi Commission on the Holocaust
  • Control and management of Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis Shrine
  • Mississippi Advisory Council on Faith-Based Initiatives
  • Civil War Battlefield Commission
  • Mississippi Electronic Recording Commission
  • Sesquicentennial of the American Civil War Commission
  • Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Commission
  • Small Business Compliance Advisory Panel
  • Council on Obesity Prevention and Management
  • Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women
  • Mississippi Coordinating Council for Remote Sensing and Graphic Information Systems
  • Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Advisory Commission
  • Mississippi Windstorm Mitigation Coordinating Council
  • Commission of Road Protection
  • Deep Draft Harbor and Terminal
  • Hazardous Waste Facility Siting Authority
  • Mississippi Superconducting Super Collider Authority

If enacted, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Daniel Tyson
Daniel Tyson has reported for national and regional newspapers for three decades. He joined Magnolia Tribune in January 2024. For the last decade or so, he’s focused on global energy, mainly natural resources.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Russ Latino ,  Daniel Tyson  • 
January 13, 2026

Accused Beth Israel arsonist Spencer Pittman calls congregation ‘the synagogue of Satan’
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
January 13, 2026

Senators consider ways to reduce redundancies, save taxpayer money
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
January 9, 2026

Senate wants $1 billion directed to PERS over the next decade
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
January 14, 2026

Attorney General’s Office losing attorneys to higher-paying jobs, lawmakers told