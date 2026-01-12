Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Wicker says Denmark, Greenland have the...

Wicker says Denmark, Greenland have the right to refuse negotiations with the U.S.

By: Frank Corder - January 12, 2026

Senator Roger Wicker chairs the Armed Services Committee Hearings to examine the nominations of Bradley Hansell, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary for Intelligence and Security, Earl Matthews, of Virginia, to be General Counsel, and Dale Marks, of Florida, to be an Assistant Secretary, all of the Department of Defense, and Brandon Williams, of New York, to be Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security, in Washington, DC on April 8, 2025. (Official U.S. Senate photo by David Rogowski)

  • President Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland has drawn criticism and skepticism from allies around the globe.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that President Donald Trump (R) has not set a timeline to acquire Greenland but it is “definitely a priority for him.”

“I think the president was very clear last night,” she continued. “He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland because he feels if we do not then it will eventually be acquired or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia, which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well.” 

The world’s largest island is part of the North American continent but is a territory of Denmark. Roughly 80 percent of the island is covered in ice, leaving its population of nearly 57,000 to inhabit a small portion of the habitable land.

Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland has drawn criticism and skepticism from allies around the globe, and even at home within his own political party. Leaders of Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly said the island is not for sale and have no interest in the U.S. pursuing the transaction further.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, made headlines last week when he said Denmark and Greenland have the right to refuse negotiations with the United States over the status of Greenland, as reported by The Hill.

“That’s their prerogative, and they’re right, and they’ve made that very clear to us,” Wicker told reporters.

His comments came after a meeting with Jacob Isbosethsen, head of representation of Greenland to the U.S. and Canada, and Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Møller Sørensen, The Hill noted.

According to The Hill, Senator Wicker said there are more important issues to focus on like aggression from Russia, China and Iran, and that time should not be spent on antagonizing allies. 

“That’s my message to the President of the United States: I think our intention should be on those very, very serious issues,” Wicker said, per The Hill. “And when we have a discussion with allies, and they’ve made their position very, very clear, as friends, I think it is incumbent on us to honor the wishes of our very, very close allies.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 9, 2026

Tax filing season opens January 26
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 8, 2026

Democrat state representative seeks to strip Tasers from Mississippi police officers
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 8, 2026

Mississippi revenue collections exceed estimates by $164.3 million halfway through fiscal year
Previous Story
Education  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
January 12, 2026

Proposals to ban school cell phone use back before Mississippi lawmakers

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
January 12, 2026

Mardi Gras in the Hub City
Culture  |  Matt Friedeman  • 
January 12, 2026

Completeness against the world
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
January 12, 2026

The danger of being lukewarm