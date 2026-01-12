Skip to content
Turnage turns to Mamdani’s ad team in bid to unseat Thompson

By: Frank Corder - January 12, 2026

Evan Turnage announced Jan. 12, 2026 that he is using the same ad firm as now NY Mayor Zohran Mamdani

  • “If our Congressman’s 33 years in office had helped build up this district, built wealth and health in this district, there’d be no need for change,” Turnage asserts.

Evan Turnage, the former chief counsel to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), has teamed up with the same ad team that helped Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, win the New York mayor’s race in 2025.

Turnage, an anti-trust lawyer, is seeking to defeat 33-year incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson in Mississippi 2nd Congressional District. The two, along with Pertis Herman Williams III, will face off in the Democratic Primary on March 10.

READ MORE: Former Schumer chief counsel challenging Thompson in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District

The new ad, titled “Done Playing Nice,” was filmed and produced by Fight Agency, led by Rebecca Katz and her partners.

Katz ran U.S. Senator Democratic Leader Harry Reid’s War Room in the U.S. Senate, assisted with the planning and execution of the White House’s communications strategy for then-Judge Sonia Sotomayor’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and helped Planned Parenthood push back on Republican legislation.

Since the firm’s founding in January 2025, Katz’s team has worked with Mamdani, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. In addition, an ad for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), also a self-described Democratic socialist, is prominently displayed on the Fight Agency’s website.

The Turnage ad takes on Thompon’s lengthy tenure that he says has done little to improve the economic conditions for residents in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. Turnage says “the district still remains the poorest district in the poorest state.”

“We can’t keep sending in the same politicians in Washington who are getting richer every year while our communities fade away, the same old playbook from the ’90s has failed us, and it’s time to try something different,” Turnage says in the ad.

Turnage highlights his role in spearheading legislation “to strengthen corporate oversight, affirm that presidents are not immune from the law through the No Kings Act, and expand voting rights protections with the For the People Act.”

“If our Congressman’s 33 years in office had helped build up this district, built wealth and health in this district, there’d be no need for change,” Turnage asserts.

Watch the full ad for yourself below.

Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
