Magnolia Mornings: January 9, 2026

In Mississippi

1. Ocean Springs residents challenge Mississippi blight law

Photo of a blighted property in Jackson, MS (by Daniel Tyson | Magnolia Tribune)

WLOX reports that members of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ocean Springs “walked out of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans with confidence Wednesday morning.”

“They came to challenge a Mississippi state law that allows cities to label neighborhoods as ‘slum’ or ‘blighted’ without notifying the people who live there,” WLOX reported.

“I feel confident that they will rule on our behalf,” said Greg Gipson.

As WLOX reported, “A Mississippi court dismissed this case in early 2025 without ruling on whether the law violates the Constitution. Gipson and his friends turned to federal court and are now asking the appeals court to take a closer look.”

Mississippi’s Republican Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins have released the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a new federal nutrition policy that emphasizes a return to real food.

In conjunction with this effort, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is reminding Mississippians of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) Make Mississippi Healthy Again (MMSHA) initiative, which directly aligns with the newly released guidelines.

“The message of these new Dietary Guidelines is simple: eat real food, and that’s exactly what we’ve been championing through Make Mississippi Healthy Again,” said Commissioner Gipson. “MMSHA is about putting Mississippi farmers, ranchers and producers at the center of better health by connecting families with fresh, locally grown foods. When we strengthen our local food systems, we strengthen the health of our people, our economy and our future,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I encourage my fellow Mississippians to visit the MMSHA website and join us in leading active and healthier lifestyles.”

Gipson and MDAC shared the guidelines which emphasizes the following guidance:

Prioritize protein at every meal

Consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars

Eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms

Incorporate healthy fats from whole foods such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives and avocados

Focus on whole grains, while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates

Limit highly processed foods, added sugars and artificial additives

Eat the right amount for you, based on age, sex, size and activity level

Choose water and unsweetened beverages to support hydration

Limit alcohol consumption for better overall health

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House passes 3 of 12 appropriations bills to fund federal government

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that the U.S. House on Thursday “passed three appropriations bills with broad bipartisan support, moving lawmakers closer to avoiding an end-of-month shutdown.”

“The bills would fund the Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, key science agencies and other related entities; the Department of Energy and water development; and the Department of Interior, Environmental Protection Agency and other related agencies,” The Hill reported.

The Hill continued, “So far, Congress has passed three out of the 12 appropriations bills needed to fund the government. If these three bills pass the Senate and are signed by President Trump, lawmakers will still need to pass six more appropriations bills by the end of January.”

2. 17 Republicans help House Democrats pass Obamacare subsidies bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

As the New York Times reports, “The House on Thursday passed a bill to resurrect health care subsidies that expired last year, as a breakaway faction of House Republicans joined Democrats in a largely symbolic vote that may bring fresh momentum to bipartisan efforts to find a compromise on health care costs.”

“The measure, which would restore expanded Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years, has no path to enactment given that it has already been rejected by the Senate. But its passage, on a 230-to-196 vote, could fuel ongoing negotiations to reach a long-shot election-year compromise on a health care package,” NYT reported, adding, “By forcing a vote, Democrats pressured Republicans to record a position on the health care legislation, one that Democrats are guaranteed to spotlight in a midterm election year as they try to make affordability the central issue of their campaigns.”

NYT went on to report, “In the end, 17 Republicans joined Democrats, marking a rare occasion where G.O.P. lawmakers voted to bolster a health care law they have long publicly reviled.”

3. Senate votes to block Trump from further military action in Venezuela

Senator Chuck Schumer (D), the Senate Minority Leader

The Senate on Thursday voted 52-47 to block President Donald Trump from further military action in Venezuela, reported CNBC.

“The move came less than a week after Trump authorized a strike that captured the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro,” CNBC reported. “The measure, known as a War Powers Resolution, only needed a simple majority to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate and would require Trump to seek the approval of Congress before using the U.S. military again in Venezuela. The measure was brought by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.”

CNBC added, “The vote in the Senate was procedural, but it indicates that the measure has the votes to pass when it comes to a final vote in the Senate. It would then go to the House, where Republicans have a razor-thin majority.”

Sports

Ole Miss’ historic season comes to an end

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The historic run for the No. 6 Ole Miss came to an end as No. 10 Miami topped the Rebels 31-27, Thursday night in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Ole Miss would erase another halftime deficit, regaining the lead at 27-24 with 3:18 to play, but Miami would respond with a game-winning drive of their own spanning 75-yards over 16 plays, capped off by a Carson Beck three-yard rushing touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finished his season with 3,937 yards passing and 30 total touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy crossed the century mark on the ground for the seventh time this season with 103 yards on 11 carries. Lacy’s 73 yard touchdown run marked his career-long as he extended his single-season school record with his 24th rushing touchdown on the season.

Markets & Business

1. Trump wants oil down to $50 a barrel

(Photo James Jones Jr. | Shutterstock)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “President Trump wants to drive down oil prices to $50 a barrel. Getting to that price appears doable with Venezuela, though keeping it there comes with risks.”

“The good news for the administration is that, if the real goal is to lower gasoline prices for U.S. consumers, global oil prices might not need to come down that much,” WSJ reported. “Oil was already trading below $60 before news emerged last weekend of the U.S. capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, with the front-month futures price for the U.S. benchmark oil around $57 a barrel. On Thursday, the price settled at $57.76 a barrel.”

WSJ noted, “Two other major forces might, however, get in the way of a sustained low oil price environment: OPEC+ and U.S. producers. The two account for roughly half and a fifth of global oil supply, respectively, according to data from the International Energy Agency. Oil prices between $55 and $60 a barrel haven’t been enough to spur production cuts from either, but going below $55 a barrel could.”

2. SCOTUS could rule Friday on Trump’s tariff policies

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

FoxBusiness reports that the U.S. Supreme Court “is poised to rule Friday on a case that could redefine the scope of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda.”

“The cases stem from lawsuits filed by an educational toy manufacturer and a family-owned wine and spirits importer challenging Trump’s tariffs. The court must decide whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) gave the president the power to impose the tariffs, or whether the move overstepped constitutional limits,” FoxBusiness reported.

FoxBusiness points out, “The Supreme Court decision comes as tariff revenue and the economic stakes tied to it have surged to record levels.”