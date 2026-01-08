Democrat state representative seeks to strip Tasers from Mississippi police officers

Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart said she believes the measure would be “a terrible thing for law enforcement.”

State Rep. Omeria Scott, a 32-year Democratic lawmaker representing Clarke, Jasper and Jones counties, has filed a longshot bill to prohibit Mississippi police officers from using Tasers or stun guns.

In response, Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart said she believes the measure would be “a terrible thing for law enforcement.”

Rep. Scott’s legislation – HB 182 – would outlaw the “use, possession, or deployment of tasers or stun guns by any law enforcement officer in the State of Mississippi, employed by a state, county, municipal or special law enforcement agency” as of July 1.

State Rep. Omeria Scott (D-HD 80)

As such, should her bill become law, all Tasers and stun guns currently in possession of law enforcement agencies across Mississippi would be removed from active service by June 30.

“Law enforcement agencies shall transfer these devices to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which shall oversee their destruction or redistribution for approved nonlaw enforcement purposes,” the measure outlines.

Officers found to be violation of the law would be subject to disciplinary action, which Scott proposes to include suspension or termination and civil penalties for the officer’s agency not to exceed $10,000.

Chief Cowart told Magnolia Tribune on Thursday that Tasers are a form of less lethal force.

“With the different scenarios we’re faced with in today’s society, we want to not only protect our officers but we also want to protect those we are apprehending,” Cowart said. “So, when you take away those extra tools from our tool belt that are less lethal, then you’re jeopardizing not only that’s officer’s safety but also the suspect’s safety as well.”

Chief Elsie Cowart (Photo from Lumberton PD on Facebook)

Chief Cowart said her department has not had any trouble with excessive or improper use of Tasers.

“Nor am I aware of any of my surrounding agencies [having issues],” she said. “The use of the Tasers has been one of our most prized tools for less lethal force.”

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary B Committee for consideration, chaired by State Rep. Kevin Horan (R).