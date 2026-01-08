Agritourism growing in Mississippi

Agritourism generates approximately $150 million annually in the state and is now one of the fastest-growing tourism markets.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been to a u-pick strawberry or blueberry farm in Mississippi.

How about saying “I do” at a barn wedding?

Have you ever explored a Mississippi pumpkin patch, or tried to find your way out of a corn maze?

Perhaps you’ve visited a farmer’s market, or even a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm.

Maybe you’ve even been to a farm-to-table dinner at a flower farm.

All of these are examples of the growing agritourism industry in Mississippi.

Agriculture combined with activities that draw people to farms or farm-related businesses is a fun way for people to better understand where their food comes from… or their flowers, plants, or Christmas trees.

Think about your childhood ideas of what a farm looks like – maybe it has a red barn. Stalks of corn and bales of hay. Rows of crops. Tractors. Chickens, pigs, and cows. There are plenty of farms that fit that description in Mississippi, and more and more farmers are opening their farms for tours and even hands-on activities such as picking blueberries, choosing the perfect pumpkin, or cutting an exquisite bouquet of fresh flowers.

All of these things can add an extra stream of income for farmers who are often affected by adverse weather conditions. It also allows city dwellers to get outdoors and into the fresh air, and to learn something in the process.

(Photo from MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

For farmers and landowners, agritourism can be beneficial in a variety of ways. They can promote product diversification – for example, a farmer may grow pumpkins for fall and Christmas trees for winter. Agritourism helps increase a farm’s visibility, which in turn can create an increased demand for products, boosting direct marketing and value-added items.

Many landowners are getting creative by providing hayrides to go birdwatching or stargazing. Some even allow camping on their land. There may be horses for riding, cows for milking, and even bees to provide fresh-from-the-hive honey. You can learn how to make sugar cane syrup in Jasper County, or goat milk soap at Emma Wilder Farm in Seminary. Ever thought about making your own cheese? You can learn how at one of the many dairies in the state.

Across Mississippi, there are festivals to celebrate fresh produce and other food products. The Tomato Festival in Crystal Springs, the Peanut Festival at Mitchell Farms in Collins, the Blueberry Jubilee in Poplarville, the Biloxi Seafood Festival, the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival, and more.

Mississippi has over 31,000 working farms covering 11 million acres, according to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. Those farms make a significant contribution to all 82 counties in the state. Many are now combining what they do with the state’s travel and tourism industry. Nearly 24 million people travel to and around Mississippi each year.

“By linking these two driving forces in Mississippi’s development efforts, a very successful partnership is being realized,” MDAC stated. “Agritourism can benefit local economies by drawing consumers to the community, improving the attractiveness of the region as a tourism destination, providing employment opportunities, and increasing the visibility and revenues of local businesses and other retail establishments. Agritourism generates approximately $150 million annually in the state and is now one of the fastest-growing tourism markets.”

Cindy Ayers has done an excellent job creating both an urban farm within the city limits of Jackson and expanding what she does at Foot Print Farms to create an agritourism component that introduces people to farming. She even has an Airbnb at her farm so that people can stay and experience the daily life on the farm. She has created the Mississippi AG Innovations Center (MAGIC), where new farmers can learn farming techniques, the business of farming, and work in a hands-on commercial kitchen.

When you’re planning your next getaway, consider exploring the many agritourism options available in Mississippi. In addition to adventure, fun, and hands-on entertainment, you’ll learn more about Mississippi’s rich agricultural heritage, customs, and culture of its working farms and ranches.

You can find a list of venues on the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce website here.