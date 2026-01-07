Senior Navy, Marine Corps leaders visit Ingalls in Pascagoula

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan said Ingalls represents the ingenuity and commitment required to meet the Navy’s current and future needs as they help build out the “Golden Fleet.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding welcomed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith on Wednesday to the HII Pascagoula facility.

The senior military leaders toured the Coast shipyard and gained insights into HII’s workforce initiatives while discussing Ingalls’ role in delivering the U.S. Navy’s “Golden Fleet” of advanced surface combatants.

Phelan, 79th Secretary of the Navy, said Ingalls represents the ingenuity and commitment required to meet the Navy’s current and future needs.

“The shipbuilders I met today are on the front lines of American strength—men and women whose hard work protects our national security, underwrites our liberty, and sustains the way of life we are sworn to defend,” Phelan said. “There is no maritime dominance without their skill, innovation, and relentless commitment to excellence.”

It was recently announced by Phelan that Ingalls was selected to design and construct the Navy’s future Small Surface Combatant platform, leveraging the proven design of the Legend-class National Security Cutter. The Pascagoula yard is also actively supporting early engineering and design discussions for the Navy’s next Battleship, which is part of the broader “Golden Fleet” effort supported by President Donald Trump to modernize and leverage state-of-the-art capabilities.

Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO, thanked the officials for visiting the shipyard, saying the company is “proud to support America’s efforts to maintain maritime supremacy.”

“Across our shipyards we recognize the U.S. Navy’s urgent need for ships,” Kastner said. “HII has worked diligently in partnership with our customer to expand our capacity to deliver on this increased and urgent demand, by investing in our yards, establishing partnerships, increasing our hiring retention, and increasing shipbuilder proficiency to support performance.”

While at the yard, the leaders spent time aboard America-class amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8), currently under construction, and the recently delivered Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

HII noted in a statement that the company has invested more than $1 billion in infrastructure, facilities, and advanced toolsets at Ingalls Shipbuilding to prepare for the delivery of next-generation capabilities. They say these investments have enhanced every facet of production, ensuring the shipyard is ready to meet the demands of upcoming programs such as the Battleship Class and SSC, while continuing to deliver destroyers and amphibious assault ships.