Mississippi Writers Guild: Looking at the past, anticipating the future

In Mississippi, where storytelling spreads like kudzu, the Mississippi Writers Guild (MWG) has become the water helping writers to grow and flourish. Since its founding in 2005, the Guild has consistently grown across the state, cultivating a network of chapters that offer more than just critique groups or workshops. In the Guild, writers find like-minded people, especially in the MWG chapters located across the state.

“Writing is solitary,” says Al Johnson, a longtime member based in Natchez. “But community is essential. That’s what the Guild gives you: connection, growth, and a reason to keep going.”

For almost 20 years, the Guild’s mission has promoted writing. From the piney woods of Hattiesburg to the tranquil Gulf Coast sound, and the state capital to historic Natchez, each chapter carries the Guild’s purpose in unique ways. And the regional leaders behind them — people like Jamie O’Quinn, John Dumoulin, Forrest Johnson, and Janet Taylor Perry — have shaped its story with the care they pour into their own writing.

The Beginning

The Mississippi Writers Guild began through outreach, going around the state to pass out flyers, to meet those craving a creative connection, and to plan and facilitate writing events specific to the writers in the area. Jamie O’Quinn remembers it clearly. In 2006, while planning a book signing for a friend in Hattiesburg, she expanded the idea into a full-fledged author fair. “It included 22 authors,” she recalls. “That’s when I saw the potential.” A flyer at the local library led her to the newly formed Mississippi Writers Guild, which incorporated and received its nonprofit status in 2005.

Soon, Jamie founded the Hattiesburg chapter. “The internet wasn’t the resource it is today,” she says. “So I advertised in local newspapers and waited to see who showed up.” Five writers came to the first meeting. This core group laid the foundation for the chapter, holding critique sessions, inviting guest speakers, and eventually producing an anthology.

Chapters as Cultural Engines

Each MWG chapter reflects its local community — and addresses the gaps left by other institutions. On the Gulf Coast, John Dumoulin noticed there was no space for writers to gather. “There wasn’t anything like it on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” he says. A retired NASA and Air Force public affairs officer, John founded the Gulfport MWG chapter post-pandemic. “We started with four people. Now we have 15–20 per meeting and a growing Facebook presence.”

Rather than focusing solely on book authorship, John emphasizes writing in all its forms — song lyrics, exhibit text, and grant writing. “We partnered with the Gulfport Arts Center to publish an illustrated poetry anthology. Our second book brought together historical fiction from across the state.”

That statewide collaboration is part of what makes the MWG special. “The word ‘guild’ says it all,” John says. “We should strive to become an institution that grows and sets standards for what our communities define as communication.”

In Jackson, Janet Taylor Perry stepped into leadership when a scheduled chapter facilitator couldn’t show. She took over on the spot. “After 15 minutes, I just ran the meeting,” she recalls. “And never stopped.”

Janet’s Mid-Mississippi chapter now meets at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland, after their longtime library venue suddenly became unavailable. “I was a bit irked,” she laughs, “but I emailed our members and found a new home.” Her teaching background shapes the group’s focus on hands-on learning. “Our folks don’t want to be talked at — they want to learn.”

Now the group is assembling its first anthology, Affairs of the Heart, and dreaming of a regional scholarship for high school seniors. “MWG gave me a voice,” she says. “Now I want to give that voice to others.”

Al Johnson credits the MWG not only with improving his writing but also with connecting him with one of its most influential leaders, the late Mark LaFrancis. “Mark was a good leader — easy to work with and full of vision,” Al recalls. The two worked together on a veterans project in Natchez and co-hosted events honoring literary icons like Greg Iles and James Meredith.

“I introduced Meredith at Ole Miss,” Al says. “I told the audience, ‘James Meredith was a rebel long before he became an Ole Miss Rebel.’ He liked that.”

Looking Ahead

The pandemic interrupted much of the Guild’s momentum. Several chapters went dormant. But the resurgence is real.

Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC)-funded workshops are drawing new members. Interest in state-wide events is climbing. New chapters — and new ideas — are forming.

“Writers are everywhere,” John Dumoulin says. “We just need to keep building spaces where they can grow.”

Jamie O’Quinn agrees: “Whether you’re published or just journaling, if you love words, you’re our people.”

Mississippi Writers Guild’s two decades stand as a testament to the power of grassroots creativity, not driven by money or fame, something common among writers across Mississippi.

And like any good story, it’s still unfolding for the Mississippi Writers Guild.

