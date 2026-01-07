Barbour, Bryant, Duff lead coalition of business leaders in support of universal school choice

The business leaders reminded lawmakers that Mississippi now finds itself surrounded by states that have embraced robust school choice programs.

Legislators in the Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives arrived at the Capitol Wednesday to find a letter from 101 business leaders from across the Magnolia State urging them to take bold action this session and seize the moment to expand education freedom for every child.

The letter, led by former Republican governors Haley Barbour and Phil Bryant, along with likely 2027 gubernatorial candidate and businessman Tommy Duff, told lawmakers, “This is Mississippi’s moment for school choice.”

“There has never been more momentum for empowering families with options than there is right now. Now is the time,” the business leaders wrote.

Signers on the letter included prominent business leaders stretching from the Coast to near the Tennessee line, with notable names such as Hu Meena with C Spire and Chip Crane with FL Crane & Sons as part of the group.

The signers also represent some of the largest donors to Republican candidates from city halls to the Capitol in Mississippi.

“As employers, we see firsthand the challenges that result when students graduate unprepared for the workforce,” the letter states. “Too many young Mississippians lack the skills, discipline, and confidence needed to succeed in today’s economy. This is a disservice both to our students—who struggle to find and keep meaningful employment—and to our businesses, which need competent, reliable, and motivated workers to grow.”

Copies of the letter were also sent to Governor Tate Reeves (R), Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Speaker Jason White (R). Reeves and White have been outspoken advocates for expanding education freedom in Mississippi, as supported by President Donald Trump (R) and outlined in the national Republican Party platform, while Hosemann has stopped short of endorsing universal school choice.

The business leaders reminded lawmakers that Mississippi now finds itself surrounded by states that have embraced robust school choice programs.

“These states are becoming more competitive as families and employers alike seek communities where educational opportunity abounds. Mississippi cannot afford to fall behind,” the letter contends.

Healthy competition fosters innovation, lowers costs, and improves quality in the business world, the leaders say, noting that the same principle applies to education.

“When parents have the freedom to choose the learning environment that best fits their child’s needs, all schools—public and private alike—are encouraged to improve,” the letter adds. “The goal of school choice is not to harm public schools, but to strengthen them by promoting excellence and accountability.”

You can read the full letter below.