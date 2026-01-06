Things to do in the Magnolia State this January 2026

Get up off that couch and head out to discover something new!

It’s a new year, and with that comes all the promise and hope of great things to come. If you’ve made resolutions, hopefully one of them is to explore what our state has to offer. Exciting things are happening in our own backyard, so to speak, but we can only benefit from them if we make an effort to participate. There is music to be heard across the state, the celebration of a King, and more.

So, get up off that couch and head out to discover something new!

Concerts Around the State

If live music is your jam, there is plenty to be heard statewide.

Head to Biloxi on January 7 to see the Richrath Project perform the music of REO Speedwagon at The Sanctuary.

Ty Herndon will be performing on January 10 at Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Country star Jason Aldean will be at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on January 16.

And 70’s megastar group Kansas will be performing on January 30 at the Riley Center in Meridian. 9

Viewing Party for the 2026 VRBO Fiesta Bowl – January 8 – Oxford

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Calling all Rebel fans – don’t miss watching Ole Miss play in the 2026 VRBO Fiesta Bowl with 9000 other fans!

Not everyone can make it to Arizona for the game, but it’s easy to get to Oxford, where you can watch the game in the SJB Pavilion on campus for free!

Doors open at 5:30, about an hour before kickoff. Concession stands will be open. Don’t forget to wear red!

The Sound of a Dream – January 18 – Beulah Baptist Church, Natchez

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through the power of music at The Sound of the Dream—an unforgettable concert honoring his vision of justice, unity, and hope.

Featuring the timeless music of Mahalia Jackson, Louis Armstrong, and other legendary artists, with a blend of gospel, jazz, and the soulful sounds of the civil rights era.

Crystal Springs’ own Kimble Funchess will lead the performance on trumpet, bringing heart, brilliance, and passion to every note in a moving tribute that captures the spirit of the movement and the enduring sound of freedom.

The concert is a part of the Natchez Festival of Music’s “Red, White and Blues: An All-American Celebration.”

Hattiesburg Renaissance Festival – January 17 – The SwitchYard in Hattiesburg

All ye olde knights and maidens, prepare for a day of immersive adventure at the annual Hattiesburg Renaissance Fest where magic, fantasy, and feasting will take place from noon to midnight.

There will be an artisan market featuring fantasy wares, live performances, combat demonstrations, food and tavern drinks, games, characters, and plenty of photo ops.

Costumes are encouraged!

Mississippi State Capitol Tours – Jackson

Mississippi Capitol (Photo: Sarah Ulmer/Magnolia Tribune)

The state legislative session opens today, and you can be a witness to history.

Tours of the Beaux Arts-style building are available to the public Monday through Friday, free of charge. Staff members and volunteers lead the tours at 9:30am, 11am, 1pm, and 2:30pm.

Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided tour any time between 8am and 5pm. A self-guided sheet is available at the Visitor Desk on the first floor on the north side of the building. There are sheets available in a number of languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean. Group tours can be arranged by calling (601) 359-3114.