Magnolia Mornings: January 6, 2026

In Mississippi

1. State Auditor says Mississippians’ car tag fees are 2nd highest in U.S.

A new report from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor says car tag fees in Mississippi are the second highest in the United States, often exceeding $1,000 annually, and remain increasingly difficult for the average taxpayer to predict.

Analysts with the State Auditor’s office also found that there is no easy way for the average taxpayer to determine the cost of a car tag in part due to some parts of the car tag price formula remaining unpublished. For example, the report says, neither the amount of the Legislative Tag Credit—a significant rebate often worth half a car tag’s total price—nor a depreciation schedule for vehicles is published online. The report notes that someone could pay twice as much as their friend who lives across the street or a few miles down the road to tag the same type of vehicle.

After determining taxpayers have no accessible method of viewing the full car tag price formula, the Office of the State Auditor compiled the full formula along with figures showing the 2024-2025 millage rate across the state that taxpayers can view to get a better understanding of their car tag fee cost.

You can view the report here.

2. MDAC honors America250 through inspection stickers

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson places an official 2026 MDAC Regulatory Services sticker on a fuel pump after passing inspection at the Sprint Mart Fuel Station in Jackson. (Photo from MDAC)

On Monday, Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson announced a promotional initiative of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) to celebrate America250 Mississippi through the agency’s Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers.

“In 2021, our state agency began an initiative where we partner with universities across the state to promote them through our Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers by featuring the school colors of the chosen university for one year,” said Commissioner Gipson. “This year, however, we are taking a different and unique approach. As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we felt it was fitting to honor this monumental and historic occasion by incorporating a patriotic America250 ‘Red, White and Blue’ design as our official inspection stickers, which will be seen throughout 2026 in grocery stores, gas stations and retail locations around the state by Mississippians everywhere.”

MDAC said the collaborative effort enhances engagement within the agriculture community, promotes awareness of America250 Mississippi and offers the public meaningful opportunities to learn more about the state’s regulatory functions.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. DHS brings receipts as Minnesota Hilton Hotels cancel agents’ reservations

(From DHS on X)

The Hill reports that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “went after Hilton Hotels on Monday, accusing it of engaging in an effort to cancel agents’ reservations in Minnesota. The company pushed back on the claim.”

“@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement,” the department wrote in a post on the social platform X, per The Hill.

In an emailed statement to The Hill, a Hilton spokesperson said the chain’s “hotels serve as welcoming places for all.”

“This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values,” a Hilton spokesperson said. “We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

2. CDC reduces number of recommended childhood vaccines

As reported by the New York Times, “Federal health officials on Monday announced dramatic revisions to the slate of vaccines recommended for American children, reducing the number of diseases prevented by routine shots to 11 from 17.”

“Jim O’Neill, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has updated the agency’s immunization schedule to reflect the changes, effective immediately, officials said at a news briefing,” NYT reported. “The announcement represents a momentous shift in federal vaccine policy, and perhaps the most significant change yet in public health practice by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary, who has long sought to reduce the number of shots American children receive.”

NYT continued, “The states, not the federal government, have the authority to mandate vaccinations. But recommendations from the C.D.C. greatly influence state regulations. Mr. Kennedy and his appointees have made other alterations to the childhood vaccination schedule, but those have had smaller impact.”

Sports

Ole Miss players commit to running it back

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The news broke Monday that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would return next season if the NCAA granted his eligibility request.

Then, late Tuesday, news followed that star running back Kewan Lacy, defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, and kicker Lucas Carneiro have also agreed to return to the Rebels.

Ole Miss also picked up a commitment from standout Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones.

The news of the returning Rebels and the pickup from the portal made Ole Miss fans on social media exceedingly happy heading into the Fiesta Bowl this Thursday versus Miami.

Markets & Business

1. Dow hits new record after U.S. ousts Maduro

CNBC reports that stock futures “were near flat Tuesday, with the major averages set to take a breather after a rally in the previous session following the U.S.′ capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump’s call for American energy giants to invest in the oil-rich nation.”

“The 30-stock Dow closed at a record on Monday after the U.S. captured and ousted Maduro over the weekend, while Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies,” CNBC reported. “Chevron and Exxon Mobil posted solid gains, and the S&P 500 energy sector posted its biggest one-day jump since July 8.”

CNBC noted, “Energy stocks climbed again on Tuesday, with Chevron and Exxon Mobil gaining 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. Halliburton advanced 0.2%, and SLB advanced 0.9%.”

2. Nestle recalls baby formula

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nestle “recalled specific batches of its SMA baby formula, citing the potential presence of cereulide bacteria.”

“The food-and-drink maker, also behind brands like Nescafe coffee and Purina pet food, said Monday that it would voluntarily recall the infant formula and its follow-on product,” WSJ reported. “There were no cases of confirmed illnesses due to the consumption of these products, it said. Parents are advised to refrain from feeding infants or young children the formula, Nestle said.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Nestle has decided to perform this voluntary product recall,” the company said in a statement.