Robert St. John’s Top 10 meals of 2025

At the end of every year for the past 25+ years, I have listed my top ten dining experiences from the year that just wrapped. This year was a bit of an outlier, as you’ll see when you get to number one.

These days I spend about four months a year overseas working with my Yonderlust Travel business. I host roughly 250 guests annually across about 10 trips (five in the spring and five in the fall). Every one of those meals is different and memorable in its own way. I could fill 50 spots with the meals we share over there. I’m including only two on this year’s list.

Honorable Mention: Tapeo, Barcelona / King’s Day, Amsterdam

Truth be told, most meals on a Yonderlust trip could qualify for a list like this, and I never want to take them for granted. In March I took the Yonderlusters to dine with my friend Chef Dani Rueda at Tapeo in Barcelona. His Spanish ribs are the finest on the planet—full stop.

Then there was King’s Day in Amsterdam. I rented a boat and the Yonderlusters and I cruised the canals. Imagine Mardi Gras on the water, everyone dressed in orange, and the city at full volume. Lunch was nothing more than a boxed meal, but this list is about experiences, and that day on the water was one I won’t forget.

10. “Ya Gotta Eat” Meals

My friend and production partner Drew Wootton and I launched a podcast this year called Ya Gotta Eat. At press time, we’re seven episodes in. The idea is simple: interesting people, all walks of life, and everyone has limited time. But everyone has to eat, so we sit down over a meal— in a location of their choosing— for an hour and talk about life. Every one of these meals has been compelling so far. Look us up wherever you get your podcasts. Click these links to find us on YouTube or Spotify.

9. The Roast / Hub Award

In any other year, these would have landed just behind a high-ranking family meal. I was roasted by the Mississippi Press Association in September, and two months later my hometown gave me its highest honor. I couldn’t tell you a thing about what was served at either dinner, but the experiences themselves were singular and deeply meaningful. I’ll always be honored and grateful for both.

8. Thanksgiving, Hattiesburg

Anytime I can get both of my kids around the same table these days is a good day. Add extended family and it’s an easy pick. Almost all the food came from Loblolly Bakery out of our holiday grab-and-go section. My son put that money I spent on his culinary education to work and cooked the turkey and made the gravy. He also made his brown butter mashed potatoes—so good they ended up in my new cookbook. For the record, they deserved it.

7. Emeril’s, New Orleans

I saw this one coming a couple of years out. I first met EJ Lagasse when he was a teenager working a summer at Emeril’s Coastal in the Panhandle. Even then, he spoke like a mature, well-adjusted, focused, and committed 40-year-old man.

After my first meal at the reimagined Emeril’s, I wrote that it was not only the best restaurant in New Orleans, but the best restaurant in the South. EJ’s food sits just a fraction of a notch under the best meals I’ve had at The French Laundry and Per Se.

In November, the Michelin gods confirmed my early impressions and awarded Emeril’s two stars—the only two-star restaurant in the South and EJ is the youngest chef ever to do it. My fourth meal there came this summer with friends. If you haven’t been, it should be next on your list.

6. Shere, Surrey Hills (with Holleman)

We had a few days off between groups in Ireland and Tuscany and ducked into London to unwind. Our daughter had never been, so she flew over to meet us. After some time in the city, she wanted a taste of the quaint countryside.

A little research led us to Shere in the Surrey Hills—a charming and picturesque village straight out of central casting. Turns out it literally was: The Holiday, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones had all been filmed there. We had cream tea mid-morning, a lovely lunch, poked through shops, then headed back to London. When she said, “I could live here,” I knew I’d nailed it.

5. Ninth Wave, Isle of Mull, Scotland

There are meals, and then there are journeys disguised as meals. The Ninth Wave on Scotland’s Isle of Mull is firmly the latter. Reaching it requires a boat across a dark loch a long ride on a single-lane road, and a willingness to be lost without a guide. That remoteness is the point.

Run by Carla and John Lamont since 2009, the restaurant is shaped entirely by place. John catches the lobster and fish each morning. Carla grows the herbs, vegetables, and heirloom plants outside the door, cures and smokes on-site, and cooks with a confidence born of travel and deep respect for the island. Each course unfolds like a story—local seafood and venison layered with global influences, explained table-side by Carla herself. Open only five months a year, The Ninth Wave has become a destination people cross oceans to reach. Shared with friends, it felt personal, rare, and unforgettable together.

4. Scotland Farewell Dinner, Historic Prestonfield Golf Club, Edinburgh

I’ve now hosted two Yonderlust tours in Scotland. This September, my wife and I flew over early with friends and spent a week roaming that remarkable country. On the final night, the entire group dressed in formal Scottish attire—yes, kilts, and don’t knock it until you try it—and sat down to a memorable dinner. The food was good. The company was even better.

3. Fallow, London

When I visit a city, I have a much-researched to-visit list of restaurants and I usually only hit a restaurant once. Fallow connected to me like no other place has in years. I went back the next day. Then again, the following morning. I also visited their sister restaurant, Roe.

In any other year—one without so many meaningful family meals—this would have topped the list. It felt like the owners of Fallow sat down and said, “Let’s build a restaurant just for Robert.”

2. Dinner with Harrison at Maple & Ash, Chicago

When my son came to me as a teenager saying he wanted to go into the restaurant business, I made him a deal: four years of college, two years at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park—in my opinion, the Harvard of cooking schools—and at least two years working for other people.

Last January, six years into that plan, he headed to Chicago to start that final stretch. Our last dinner before leaving him was at Maple & Ash. The bone marrow butter alone is worth the reservation.

But the pride I felt watching my son commit himself fully to this industry eclipsed anything that came out of the kitchen.

1. My Daughter’s Wedding, Longleaf Plantation

I gave my wife and daughter a budget. They blew way past it—and by the end of the weekend, it didn’t matter one bit. Every dollar was worth it.

My team at Purple Parrot Catering knocked it out of the park. Kerrin Hightower, our queen of cakes at Loblolly Bakery, created something beautiful. After 37 years of catering every kind of event imaginable, this was— by far— the pinnacle.

As grand and unique as the reception was, the lunch the next day—with the bridal party and a few close family members after all the dust had settled—may have been the most special meal of the entire weekend. And of the year.

Onward into 2026.

This Week’s Recipe: Tasso and Smoked Cheddar Cheesecake

One of the best tasting, and most versatile, recipes in this book. This can be made four or five days in advance. Beautiful on a sideboard for a cocktail party, perfect with a salad for lunch, an excellent side item with an entrée for dinner. Country ham, chopped bacon, or cooked sausage can be substituted for the Tasso (Cajun-spiced ham).

Ingredients

Crust

2 cup Japanese breadcrumbs

1 cup parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp Fresh thyme

1 Tbsp parsley

1 /2 cup melted butter

1 tsp. black pepper

Filling

1 Tbsp butter

1 1 /2 cup tasso, diced

1 /2 cup onion, minced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 /2 pound cream cheese, softened.

1 /2 pound smoked cheddar cheese, finely grated

3 eggs + 2 yolks

1 /4 cup sour cream

1 /2 tsp salt

1 tsp creole seasoning

1 /4 tsp black pepper

1 /4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 /2 cup chopped green onions

2 Tbsp finely chopped red bell peppers