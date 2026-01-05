Pray this daily – expect your best spiritual year

Matt Friedeman says if you earnestly pray these eight lines from Psalms 119 and pour your heart out to God, you may well have the best year you have ever had.

It’s a new year. Want to pray with greater intensity and personal transformation than ever before?

Psalm 119 is, to put it mildly, voluminous. It contains 176 verses and 22 paragraphs, each of the latter correlating to one of the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet. Every morning I start off my devotions by praying through five Psalms, but I love praying through the fifth paragraph of Psalm 119 first.

In brief:

Teach me – the way of your statutes – I will keep them.

Give me – understanding to keep your law – observe it.

Lead me – in the path of your commandments – delight!

Incline me – to your testimonies – not to self!

Turn me – from worthless things – give me your way!

Confirm to me – your promise – you will be feared!

Turn away reproach – your rules are good!

Behold, I long for your precepts – give me life!

The first seven lines start with a verb in what is called the Hebrew Hiphil imperative. The Hiphil stem is causative, often indicating “make me” or “cause me” to do something. No triumphalism here: the psalmist asks God to come to the rescue spiritually and “make me know” or “make me follow” or “make me turn.” At first glance, this sounds good. But one of my seminary colleagues thinks we ought to tremble just a bit when praying in the Hiphil – make me, cause me…compel me! No matter what.

Think, just a moment, of the implications of asking the Lord to do whatever is spiritually, mentally, physically, or emotionally necessary to get us to where He wants us to be. “Impose your will on me” is a bold petition! We fundamentally ask God to do in us what we cannot do in ourselves; and, O Lord, don’t hold back.

I start my daily prayers by using this paragraph to shift me into the right spiritual place – the ready position! – that He might bend, break, manipulate, twist, strong-arm me to whatever He wants, for His glory. I have come to think that this paragraph, and these transforming verbs, contain a compelling theology of discipleship. We are not just praying for God to give us information; we desire intervention…of the most life-giving nature.

“Teach me” – make me to know what you need for me to know for perseverance (v. 33)

“Give me understanding” – at all costs I want insight for wholehearted obedience (v. 34)

“Lead me” – set my feet on a delightful pilgrimage (v.35)

“Incline me” – assign me a redirected heart (head, affection, will, courage) (v.36)

“Turn me” – I want disciplined attention to your pathway for me (v.37)

“Confirm to me your promise” – produce in me authentic worship (v.38)

“Turn away reproach” – assign me strengthened assurance (v.39)

“Behold, I long for your precepts” – I really and truly desire revival and abundant life (v.40)

Here’s my hunch. If you earnestly pray these eight lines and pour your heart out to God, you may well have the best year you have ever had. When He answers, He may force some things on you; life might turn out to have some spiritual hard knocks…but in 52 weeks, you will see what a difference He has made in your life.