MUW president announces retirement

President Nora Miller will continue in her responsibilities under her last day on June 30. IHL's Board of Trustees will coordinate the process to name a replacement.

The longtime president of the Mississippi University of Women announced Monday that she will be retiring, effective at the end of June.

MUW president Nora R. Miller will retire on June 30, 2026, after three decades in higher education. She was named MUW’s president in 2018.

“This is a deeply personal decision, made with gratitude and pride,” Miller said. “The W has shaped my life in profound ways — as a student, as an administrator and for the past seven and a half years as its president. Serving this university has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Miller said her decision to retire was made after “careful reflection and long-term planning.”

During her time at The W, Miller’s tenure has focused on financial stewardship and stability within the institution.

Her 30 years in higher education include 17 years as the institution’s vice president and senior vice president for Finance and Administration and leadership roles with the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

During Miller’s time as president, MUW saw increased enrollment numbers, expansion of academic programs that are workforce-focused, and a modernization of the institution’s operations.

“I am proud of the momentum we have built and confident in the university’s future,” Miller said. “There is important work ahead, and I look forward to continuing that work together in the months to come.”

The leadership transition process will be overseen by IHL, and its Board of Trustees will provide information about efforts to name a replacement at a later date.

IHL is currently in the process of seeking a new president for Jackson State University after its most recent president, Marcus Thompson, resigned in May 2025. He spent less than two years in that role.